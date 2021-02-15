Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Kendra Caldwell shares photos of her and Joseph Duggar for Valentine's Day


Kendra Caldwell in a Counting On confessional.
Kendra Caldwell shares photos of herself and Joseph for Valentine's Day.

Kendra Caldwell shared three photos of herself with her husband, Joseph Duggar, for Valentine’s Day. 

Despite being a day late, followers still flocked to the comments section to gush over how cute the couple is. 

Currently, Kendra is roughly two weeks from giving birth to her third child. They didn’t share a current photo of what they did to celebrate their day of love, but they likely attended church. 

Of course, they could have already welcomed their baby girl but are keeping it a secret. Stranger things have happened within the Duggar family. 

How long has Kendra Caldwell been married to Joseph Duggar? 

The reality TV wife shared three photos of the couple. Two featured herself heavily pregnant, and the third one was a cute photo of the couple sans the baby bump. 

Joseph Duggar married Kendra Caldwell in September 2017. They fell pregnant on their honeymoon and welcomed their first child in June 2018.

Since then, they welcomed a daughter in November 2019, and now, they are expecting their third child, another little girl, any day now. 

Their relationship has been compared to that of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. They are well on the way to having a large family as they will have three kids within their first four years of marriage. 

What’s next for Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar? 

Hopefully, the couple will appear on Counting On more during the upcoming season. Viewers haven’t seen much of them on the show, but she announced her pregnancy shortly after her birthday. 

They haven’t shared much on social media either. That may be because they are constantly hounded about what they are, or aren’t, doing with their two little ones. 

Back in October, they traveled to Florida with Kendra’s family. That was when Lauren Caldwell announced she was engaged. Since then, though, it appears the engagement has been called off.

It was also when Christina Caldwell announced she was expecting alongside her daughter once again. 

As they prepare for the arrival of their baby girl, things are about to get real. For a few months, Kendra will have three children under three. It is going to be a significant change as they move from two to three. 

Baby watch officially has begun, with two weeks or so left until Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar welcome their baby girl. 

Counting On is currently on hiatus.

