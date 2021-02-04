Kendra Caldwell shows off adorable baby bump in ‘date night’ photo

Kendra Caldwell debuted her 36-week baby bump for “date night.” Pic credit: TLC

Kendra Caldwell has been quiet on social media, only sharing a few photos here and there.

She did a maternity shoot with her mom, Christina Caldwell, that garnered a lot of attention, but things have been slow where the little Duggar family is concerned.

Her latest photo on Instagram debuted her 36-week baby bump as she was headed out for a date night with her husband, Joseph Duggar.

When is Kendra Caldwell due?

While Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar didn’t reveal the exact due date, it was confirmed that February is the month she is due.

Based on her debuting her 36-week baby bump, she is likely due at the end of the month. However, since this is her third child, her little girl may arrive sooner rather than later.

Of course, there is always the possibility the photo was taken days before. Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar haven’t remained active on social media like their siblings and their spouses.

Either way, Kendra is ready to welcome her baby girl, and she is adorable in the dress showing off her baby bump.

What have Kendra and Joseph been up to?

Other than gearing up to welcome a new little one, Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar have been elusive about their life during the pandemic.

The couple did vacation in Florida with the Caldwells back in October. It was then that Christina announced she was expecting another child and a second pregnancy with coincide with Kendra’s.

It is likely they have been filming or have filmed for Counting On as well. Their adventures have likely been documented, and it is expected that their baby girl’s birth will also be included.

Both Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar attended the Duggar festivities over the holidays. She was a part of the girls’ party Joy-Anna Duggar hosted, and both were in attendance at the Duggar compound for Christmas.

She is the only one from the Duggar baby boom of 2019 to have another baby on the way. There is speculation Jessa Duggar may be expecting, but that ebbs and flows among the women in the family.

The baby watch has officially begun for Kendra and Joseph. They will be parents of three little ones in a few weeks, possibly even just a few days. With three under three, they will be busy for the next several years.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.