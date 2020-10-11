Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar vacation in Florida amid coronavirus pandemic

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar have been quiet on social media. The couple recently took a trip to Florida but have yet to share photos.

The Caldwell family’s Instagram account is filled with various photos of their family and Kendra, Joseph, and their two children while vacationing in Florida. This appears to be one of their top vacation spots based on their history of visiting.

Do Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar not worry about the pandemic?

Currently, the United States is still battling the coronavirus. Many states still enforce strict mask rules and businesses are operating under limited capacity. Florida isn’t one of those places, which may be why Kendra Caldwell, Joseph Duggar, and the rest of her family chose to spend time there recently.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

This isn’t the first time Joseph and Kendra have made headlines for their choices during the pandemic. Earlier this year, the couple spent time with her family during Easter. They attended church services and were called out for it.

While it isn’t shocking that they were vacationing in Florida, it is a little worrisome. Kendra Caldwell is currently pregnant with her third child. She and Joseph Duggar announced they were expecting again and due in February. Not only is she heavily pregnant, but she also has two little ones she is taking care of.

What have Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar been up to?

Aside from announcing they were expecting another baby, the couple has been quiet. Their social media account is rarely used. Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar share photos of their children rarely and sometimes, they post photos of their outings when it is a special occasion.

They are one of the most secretive Duggar couples. There are no social media influencing attempts from Kendra and Joseph doesn’t appear to be active on the account at all. Both appear on Counting On and attend family gatherings, but for the most part, they aren’t flashy on social media.

It is likely they will return to Counting On if, and when, the new season is announced. The impending arrival of their baby in 2021 coupled with Justin Duggar courting Claire Spivey has all but sealed the deal for the show to return.

After months of making questionable choices regarding the pandemic and their lives, Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar made the biggest misstep with the vacation in Florida. They have yet to share photos and that is likely due to the backlash they will undoubtedly face.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.