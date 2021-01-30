Jessa Duggar goes silent on social media — Where is the Counting On star?

Jessa Duggar has been quiet on Instagram. Pic credit: TLC

Jessa Duggar has gone radio silent.

There has been no new photos or videos uploaded to Instagram for 10 days now.

This isn’t typical behavior for Jessa at all. She is really active on social media sharing photos and videos often.

Her lack of presence on the social media platform has coincided with the silence of some of her other family members.

What is going on with Jessa Duggar?

As of now, there is no clear reason why Jessa Duggar has disappeared from social media.

Her last video shared was on January 19, which led to a link to visit her YouTube channel to see the upgrades they did to the kids’ bedroom.

Jessa did respond to some comments asking about how much it cost and one where a follower made a suggestion, but other than that, she hasn’t popped up anywhere else.

So, the question now is, what is going on with Jessa Duggar and why the silence from her?

It is also worth noting that Ben Seewald was recently made a pastor, and yet, there has been no big spiel about their new life and what that all entails. Of course, that could be because it will be addressed in the upcoming season of Counting On, but still, it’s a bit odd.

Duggar social media silence

Over the last month, there has been less activity among the Duggar clan. Obviously, there is Jessa who has been quiet, but several of her siblings and even her parents have glossed over some important things.

The Duggar family account didn’t acknowledge Jana and John-David’s birthday earlier this month. They were quiet from the end of December until they revealed that Justin Duggar had his wisdom teeth removed and Claire Spivey traveled to Arkansas to help take care of him.

Jinger Duggar has also been scarce. She was incredibly active ahead of her second daughter’s birth in November, and since then, things have trailed off. In fact, Counting On fans have asked why she isn’t showing new photos of Evy Jo and only shared some newborn ones since her birth.

Joy-Anna Duggar has been posting pretty regularly and even revealed she visited her BFF, Carlin Bates in Tennessee recently. Also, Abbie Grace Burnett revealed she and John-David Duggar took Grace Duggar to Florida for the first time. Of course, they were slammed for traveling during the pandemic.

So for now, there are a few Duggars posting on social media, but Jessa Duggar isn’t one of them.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.