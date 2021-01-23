Counting On fans wonder why Jinger Duggar isn’t showing off Evy Jo

Jinger Duggar has been on Counting On fans’ minds.

From questions about why her baby girl is called Evy like her sister Joy-Anna Duggar’s daughter to wondering where Evangeline Jo has been, it seems there are plenty of questions for the reality TV star.

Things have been quiet on Jinger’s end— especially considering she and Jeremy Vuolo typically posted quite a lot prior to the birth of their second child.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Where is Evangeline Jo?

On the most recent photo shared to Instagram by Jinger Duggar, a follower asked why there haven’t been photos of Evangeline Jo shared.

When Felicity was born, Jinger shared so many photos of the little girl— especially when it came to milestone moments.

Currently, there are only a few photos of Evy Jo on her Instagram page. The most recent was shared at the end of December while the couple was away in the mountains. Jinger is holding her baby girl, but the picture is taken from afar. The ones from prior to that were all from shortly after they welcomed her in November.

The follower asked, “I noticed you don’t post pictures of you little one like you did your first born ….just wondering why ?”

There has been no response from Jinger to the comment, but plenty of other commenters wondered the same thing.

Where have Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo been?

With two children two and under, Jinger Duggar is adapting to a new life. Evangeline Jo was born at the end of November just ahead of Thanksgiving.

Since then, posting from both Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger has slowed down. They spent time together away in the mountains but didn’t go home to Arkansas for the holidays.

It has been two months since the couple welcomed their new little one. They have likely been filming Counting On though a return date has not yet been revealed.

They launched a new business, Hope & Stead recently that caters to home goods and apparel. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are working on their brand, which isn’t shocking given the rumors that circulated that both were interested in a Hollywood lifestyle.

For now, it is unclear why Evangeline Jo isn’t being shown off on social media like Felicity was. They did spend time with both of their parents following her arrival, but the last two months have been awfully quiet.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.