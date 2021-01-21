Jinger Duggar popped back up on Instagram to reveal she had been cleared to work out again following her pregnancy with Evy Jo.

While she got plenty of praise from her family members, Counting On fans and Duggar critics were more interested in the name of her second child.

Evangeline Jo was born back in November, and since then, she has only been seen a handful of times. One follower did pipe in to ask why that is, while the majority of the focus was on how close Jinger Duggar’s daughter’s name is to Joy-Anna’s daughter’s name.

Duggar critics troll Jinger Duggar on new Instagram post

The latest photo shared by Jinger Duggar was all about her return to working out. She said, “I was so thankful to be able to workout throughout my pregnancy with Evy Jo. It wasn’t always easy getting motivated but was definitely worth it in the end. Just got cleared to get back at it and I can’t wait! [raised hands emoji].”

From there, she got comments of praise from both Anna and Joy-Anna Duggar, and then the questions started. The one that got the ball rolling about the names was, “Isn’t Joy’s baby called Evy too?! [hand on chin emoji]”

She wasn’t the only one wondering it seems. Followers began commenting back to her, revealing they wondered about the similar names as well.

One said, “that’s what I just came to the comments for. I thought the same thing.”

Another quipped, “Which is similar to Ivy Jane. When the family gets together they’ll be calling for Ivy, Evy and Evy. [smiley face emoji].”

What has Jinger Duggar been up to?

Since welcoming Evangeline Jo, Jinger Duggar hasn’t been super active on social media. She has shared a few photos here and there, but nothing like she was doing while expecting her second child.

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger got away to the mountains while there was snow and shared some photos of that as well. They were with friends, so only a few photos were posted, but it was enough to have followers wondering why they didn’t go home for the holidays but spent time away from home.

The couple has also launched Hope & Stead, which is a merchandise line. They revealed their project around the time Evy Jo was born, and followers were stunned to learn how busy the couple actually was as they were expanding their family.

Now, the biggest focus appears to be why Jinger Duggar and Joy-Anna Duggar have daughters who were born just months apart with similar names. Evangeline Jo is called Evy Jo and Evelyn Mae is also called Evy.

Neither sister has commented about it.

Counting On is currently on hiatus on TLC.