Joy-Anna Duggar surprises BFF Carlin Bates with a visit

Over the weekend, Joy-Anna Duggar shared photos of herself alongside her BFF, Carlin Bates.

She revealed that she surprised her friend with a trip to Tennessee. The photos spoke volumes about how happy the women were to see each other.

Their friendship has been a source of support for Joy-Anna and Carlin as they have each battled tough times within their lives.

Joy-Anna Duggar goes to Tennessee

The photos shared by Joy-Anna Duggar show her and Carlin Bates enjoying some adventures. Of course, their signature pose was caught in one of them, and the other appeared to be more spur of the moment outside of an exhibit.

Lots of followers gushed about their friendship and how great they both are for being there for one another. Despite living in separate states, the women still manage to see one another more than just occasionally.

Her post said, “Last minute trip to Tennessee to surprise @carlinbates98! Having the best time![heart emoji].”

Sweet friendship moments

On several occasions, the women have shown up for each other.

One of the most notable moments between Joy-Anna Duggar and Carlin Bates was when they were faced with tremendous loss.

Back in June 2019, Joy-Anna lost her pregnancy after discovering her little one had no heartbeat at what should have been the 20-week ultrasound. From there, she had to deliver her daughter.

Carlin Bates went to Arkansas and helped her best friend get herself together so she could take photos with the baby girl she was expecting to be holding months later. Joy-Anna praised her for showing up and being there for in her great time of need.

When Carlin needed Joy-Anna, she showed up for her as well. Carlin’s daughter, Layla Rae, has had some health issues. The two have been leaning on each other throughout the trials and tribulations, revealing their friendship is the real deal.

From being a part of their weddings to welcoming daughters months apart, Joy-Anna Duggar and Carlin Bates have set the bar high for friendship goals. Counting On and Bringing Up Bates fans often joke that they are the ultimate BFFs, and they aren’t wrong.

As for how long Joy-Anna Duggar stayed or will stay in Tennessee with Carlin Bates remains to be seen. They are making the most of their time together, often sharing silly videos or special moments.

This trip is just another addition to the memories they are making.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.