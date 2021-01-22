Joy-Anna Duggar shares side by side photo of herself and Evelyn Mae, shows resemblance

Joy-Anna Duggar always gets comments about how much her children resemble her husband, Austin Forsyth all the time.

Each time she shares photos of Gideon or Evelyn Mae, many gush over how they are Austin’s clones. And while that may be true, little Evy may also have some of her mama’s genes as well.

As her baby girl approaches the six-month milestone, she is coming into her own. Joy-Anna has been slowing down on the photos, but recently she shared a side by side of herself and little Evelyn Mae.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Does Evelyn Mae look like Joy-Anna Duggar?

On her Instagram stories, Joy-Anna Duggar shared a side by side photo of herself and Evelyn Mae Forsyth.

While it has been touted that little Evy looks just like her daddy, this photo tells a different story. She also favors Joy-Anna, which is something that hasn’t been pointed out this far.

In fact, she may look more like her mama than she does her daddy as she fills out and her features become more prominent. Gideon is all Austin, but this time Joy-Anna Duggar got some of her genes into the pool and Evy Mae could be her little twin.

What have Joy-Anna and Austin been up to lately?

After revealing that both she and Austin Forsyth battled COVID-19 when she was pregnant with Evelyn Mae, she had been rather quiet.

Read More Anna Duggar shares adorable photo of Meredith and Maryella, Counting On fans gush over family resemblance

Most recently, Joy-Anna Duggar shared a photo of her little family spending time outside with nature. She has been focusing on a healthier lifestyle and sharing some updates about getting out and being active.

She hosted the Duggar girls’ Christmas get together at her home. Followers were impressed by her home and the flooring. Many of the sisters and sisters-in-law were in attendance but Jill Duggar and Jinger Duggar weren’t there to join in on the fun. Also missing was cousin Amy Duggar King who lives right next door to Joy-Anna.

It is likely the couple filmed Counting On over the holiday season. It was unclear whether they would return following conflicting information from Duggar sources, but it looks like they are on board.

With another wedding coming up and another grandchild on the way in a few short weeks, the Duggars are already off to a busy start in 2021.

Joy-Anna Duggar is enjoying the time with her babies and spending more time with her little family as a whole.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.