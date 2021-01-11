Ben Seewald is ordained as a pastor, Jessa Duggar becomes a pastor’s wife

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald had a big day yesterday.

He is now an ordained pastor, which makes the Counting On star a pastor’s wife.

Now, Jessa and Jinger have more in common than just their husbands being good friends.

What does this mean for Ben Seewald?

Neither Jessa Duggar nor Ben Seewald have shared anything about his pastoral ordination.

Where he will pastor also remains a mystery, but he has been passionate about preaching for several years now. In fact, Ben has put together some videos and done speaking engagements for quite some time already.

With Jeremy Vuolo as someone to look up to, it appears he has found his way. The photos that show Ben and Jessa with their children during the big event were put onto social media and both have been tagged in them on Instagram.

Guinn Seewald (Ben’s mom) initially shared the photos and the news, and from there, others began doing the same. Duggar Family News: Life is not all pickles and hairspray shared photos of what Guinn posted about Ben and his new role in the church.

What’s next for Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald?

Counting On fans are waiting to see what the next move for Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald will be. Could he move from Arkansas to preach in another church? After all, that’s what Jeremy and Jinger did when they moved from Laredo to Los Angeles.

There have been some questions about whether Jessa is expecting her fourth child. She has not confirmed the latest round of speculation, but in the past, she has come full force with a clapback when viewers thought she may be showing a baby bump.

They will return with Counting On when it returns. A premiere has not yet been announced, but Claire Spivey’s mom did confirm that she had filmed for the show. Last season was filmed through the holidays and into April, so if the timeline is similar, the new season will likely premiere this summer.

For now, fans will be waiting for an announcement from Jessa Duggar or Ben Seewald about their plans and what happened with the ordination from over the weekend. There are a lot of questions and once they clear things up and reveal how this all went down, the hype will die down.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.