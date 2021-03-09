Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo share long-awaited update on Evangeline Jo


Jinger, Jeremy, and their daughters filming with TLC.
Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo give update on their family. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are finally giving an update on their baby girl, Evangeline Jo. 

They welcomed their second child back in November, and since then, the updates have been almost non-existent aside from the birth special and a few photos from her first few days of life. 

Counting On fans have been asking questions about the baby girl and why she hasn’t been seen for weeks. There haven’t been any comments from Jinger or Jeremy, but now, there has been a video update. 

Related Gallery
View More Pics

TLC films with Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo 

They shot a video for TLCMe, which was put up yesterday. 

monsterscriticsreality

336 464

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

🤣🤣🤣🤣 so true. Recap of fantasy suite night to come! #thebachelor
(Credit: ...

View

Mar 9

5 1
Open
🤣🤣🤣🤣 so true. Recap of fantasy suite night to come! #thebachelor (Credit: @emmatherary / Twitter) . . . . #BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers

🤣🤣🤣🤣 so true. Recap of fantasy suite night to come! #thebachelor
(Credit: @emmatherary / Twitter)
.
.
.
.
#BachelorNation #BachelorMondays #ABC #bachelorparty #bachelorabc #thebachelor #abcthebachelor #bachelormonday #bachelorviewingparties #bachelormemes #bachelorspoilers ...

5 1

monsterscriticsreality

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

One #FantasySuite date down. Two to go. 😏
#TheBachelor

View

Mar 9

3 1
Open
One #FantasySuite date down. Two to go. 😏 #TheBachelor

One #FantasySuite date down. Two to go. 😏
#TheBachelor ...

3 1

monsterscriticsreality

Bethenny Frankel has apologized for her initial #PrinceHarry and #MeghanMarkle comments in which she...

View

Mar 9

2 1
Open
Bethenny Frankel has apologized for her initial #PrinceHarry and #MeghanMarkle comments in which she indicated she had no sympathy for Meghan’s choices as a royal. But Twitter continues to drag The Real Housewives of New York City alum. Catch up on what you missed and see what Bethenny’s “apology” entailed at the link in the bio. (📸: ©ImageCollect/Admedia)

Bethenny Frankel has apologized for her initial #PrinceHarry and #MeghanMarkle comments in which she indicated she had no sympathy for Meghan’s choices as a royal. But Twitter continues to drag The Real Housewives of New York City alum. Catch up on what you missed and see what Bethenny’s “apology” entailed at the link in the bio.
(📸: ©ImageCollect/Admedia) ...

2 1

The couple reveals that it has been just over two months since they welcomed Evie Jo, which puts the timing of the video around the end of January or the beginning of February. Jeremy was quick to admit it has been an adjustment having the baby girl around but revealed he thinks they are adjusting well. 

Throughout the video, Evangeline’s face isn’t really shown. She is being held by Jinger with her back to the camera. Felicity is being held by Jeremy, and she is facing the camera and talking throughout filming. 

The timing of the video has been interesting. Recently, Jinger Duggar shared a selfie alongside Jeremy Vuolo where the comment section was filled with questions about why their children haven’t been shared, with emphasis on why Evie Jo hasn’t been posted. Felicity was heavily shared when she was a baby, and now, there isn’t anything aside from the newborn photos of their second child. 

Will Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo be on Counting On?

At this point, it is almost guaranteed that the couple will be a part of Counting On in the upcoming season. 

Since they filmed a birth special episode and now an update, they are likely still under contract with the network. 

Although there hasn’t been a Season 12 release date, it is highly-anticipated. There is a lot of ground to cover, including introducing fans to who Claire Spivey really is. She and Justin Duggar tied the knot at the end of February, and viewers have only seen her briefly when their courtship was announced. 

Now, everyone is focused on Jinger and Jeremy’s baby, and the hype of the wedding has died down just one week after they tied the knot. Hopefully, the new episodes air soon, and Evangeline Jo will be shown to the world in a more natural setting.  

Counting On is currently on hiatus.

Tiffany Bailey
Latest posts by Tiffany Bailey (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x