Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo share long-awaited update on Evangeline Jo

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo give update on their family. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are finally giving an update on their baby girl, Evangeline Jo.

They welcomed their second child back in November, and since then, the updates have been almost non-existent aside from the birth special and a few photos from her first few days of life.

Counting On fans have been asking questions about the baby girl and why she hasn’t been seen for weeks. There haven’t been any comments from Jinger or Jeremy, but now, there has been a video update.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

TLC films with Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo

They shot a video for TLCMe, which was put up yesterday.

The couple reveals that it has been just over two months since they welcomed Evie Jo, which puts the timing of the video around the end of January or the beginning of February. Jeremy was quick to admit it has been an adjustment having the baby girl around but revealed he thinks they are adjusting well.

Throughout the video, Evangeline’s face isn’t really shown. She is being held by Jinger with her back to the camera. Felicity is being held by Jeremy, and she is facing the camera and talking throughout filming.

The timing of the video has been interesting. Recently, Jinger Duggar shared a selfie alongside Jeremy Vuolo where the comment section was filled with questions about why their children haven’t been shared, with emphasis on why Evie Jo hasn’t been posted. Felicity was heavily shared when she was a baby, and now, there isn’t anything aside from the newborn photos of their second child.

Will Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo be on Counting On?

At this point, it is almost guaranteed that the couple will be a part of Counting On in the upcoming season.

Since they filmed a birth special episode and now an update, they are likely still under contract with the network.

Although there hasn’t been a Season 12 release date, it is highly-anticipated. There is a lot of ground to cover, including introducing fans to who Claire Spivey really is. She and Justin Duggar tied the knot at the end of February, and viewers have only seen her briefly when their courtship was announced.

Now, everyone is focused on Jinger and Jeremy’s baby, and the hype of the wedding has died down just one week after they tied the knot. Hopefully, the new episodes air soon, and Evangeline Jo will be shown to the world in a more natural setting.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.