Are Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo having marital issues?

Jinger and Jeremy are rumored to be having marital issues. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary back in November.

They currently have two children, Felicity, who is 2, and Evangeline Jo, who was born back in November.

As the couple navigates through the new season of their life, it appears things aren’t going as smooth as they’d hoped.

What is happening between Jinger and Jeremy?

Recently, Counting On fans have noticed that Jinger Duggar isn’t looking her best. She shared a selfie, and the comment section was filled with followers slamming her for looking “washed out.”

There has been less sharing from the couple as well. They did not go back to Arkansas for Christmas, but they did end up spending time in the mountains following the birth of their second child.

Rumblings have been making their rounds indicating there may be trouble in paradise for Jinger and Jeremy, especially following the arrival of their second child and the stress that it adds to their marriage and home life.

Marital issues for Jinger and Jeremy?

A source close to Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo spoke with The Sun about things happening in their marriage.

Of course, divorce is not on the table for either one of them. They have reportedly acknowledged things need to be worked out, and they have started to make sure they are spending time together and intentionally taking time out to reflect on their marriage.

The source said, “Things have been difficult and they’re feeling the strain, but they’re doing everything they can to keep their family together, and also spend time focusing on each other.”

Considering that rumblings of a nanny for the couple have been making the rounds, it isn’t surprising. The couple doesn’t have any family close by. They are in California and his family lives on the east coast and her family is in Arkansas.

It was also noted, “Jinger and Jeremy have started dressing up and cooking at home for a special date night after the girls go to bed, it’s become a cute day for them to reconnect every few weeks.”

All of this also coincides with the Instagram stories that Jinger and Jeremy have been sharing where they are playing cards together.

Things will be interesting when the show returns, especially as viewers watch to see the dynamic between the reality stars.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.