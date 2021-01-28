Jinger Duggar shares new selfie, Counting On fans say she looks ‘washed out’

Jinger Duggar looks “washed out” in new selfie. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar shared a new photo on Instagram and Counting On fans had a lot to say.

The reality TV star’s appearance has changed a lot over the years, and since moving to California in 2019, she has adapted to a more blonde look.

Since the birth of her second child in November, Jinger hasn’t been overly active on social media. Over the last few days, she revealed that she is back to working out following the birth of Evy Jo, but nothing has been said about why she and Jeremy Vuolo are being extra quiet.

Jinger looks ‘washed out’ in new selfie

Earlier today, Jinger Duggar shared a new photo of herself with a filter. It was clear that she was showcasing her blonde locks, but it didn’t do her any favors.

Her caption read, “Happy Thursday! [purple heart emoji] ‘This is the day that the LORD has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.’ Psalm 118:24.”

One follower spoke up about Jinger’s appearance, saying, “I wish you’d go back to darker hair, the blond takes the color out of your face, you’re absolutely beautiful!” And another replied, “I think this filter washes her out a lot and makes it look like she is not well. I love her natural color, so pretty on her[red heart emoji].”

Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Jinger Duggar looks tired following the arrival of Evy Jo

There seems to be something different with Jinger Duggar since she welcomed her second daughter, Evangeline Jo.

Counting On fans have wondered why there haven’t been photos of the little girl and they have asked about it on several different photos Jinger has shared recently. The last photo of the baby girl was shared while she and Jeremy Vuolo were in the mountains with friends, nearly a month ago.

Rumblings of how tired Jinger Duggar looks also have been making the way around social media. This new photo is no different. The once vibrant spirit she exuded is no longer there. Looking “washed out” isn’t standard for her, so what’s happening with the reality TV star?

For now, Jinger is keeping quiet about why she has yet to show Evy Jo and what is next for the couple. There is a lot going on in her life with the merchandise line and the podcast. It is also rumored that they have been filming the new season, so that is added stress.

Hopefully, things level out for her and she can get back to being vibrant once again.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.