Jinger Duggar shares new photo of Felicity, still no sign of Evy Jo

Jinger Duggar shared another photo of Felicity, but not Evy Jo. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar hasn’t been overly active on Instagram, but she has shared a few photos here and there since Christmas.

Recently, followers have been asking about her second daughter, Evangeline Jo, who was born in November. Jinger initially showed off a few newborn photos of her, but it has been well over a month since Counting On fans have seen anything new.

Given that Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo had no issues sharing Felicity with their followers and fans of Counting On, not seeing her little sister is a bit strange.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Felicity makes Jinger’s Instagram page

After seeing all of the concerned comments about why Evy Jo hasn’t been shared, Jinger still has not addressed anything.

Instead, the Counting On star shared a photo of Felicity from behind with a caption about her learning a favorite hymn alongside Jinger.

Where is Evy Jo?

Now that there is a new photo of Felicity, there are questions about where Evy Jo is and why Jinger has decided to not share updates publicly.

Read More Derick Dillard denies he and Jill Duggar took payment for exclusive interview

Is it a filming issue? Could she have agreed to not feature her little one until Counting On returns? Based on the rumored tight ship Jim Bob Duggar runs with the children about the show, it is a plausible explanation.

There has been a downshift in posts from Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo on Instagram. They have uploaded things to their stories, but the posts of their silly antics and adventures haven’t made it to social media.

The couple did catch some flack for going to the mountains with friends following the holidays, especially with two little ones in tow. In fact, that was the last photo of Evy Jo was while they were out of town with friends and it wasn’t even a close up.

What have Jinger and Jeremy been up to?

It has been a whirlwind since the couple welcomed Evy Jo back in November. They spent time with his parents and her mom, Michelle Duggar, and sister, Jordyn Duggar, flew to California to help with Felicity while they adjusted to having two little ones.

Their home goods brand, Hope & Stead was launched too. Jinger and Jeremy now appear on Counting On, he is a pastor, they host the Hope We Hold podcast, and now, they have a merchandise line.

A busy season of life is upon them, but Jinger and Jeremy appear to be making the best of it.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.