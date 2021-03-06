Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Jinger Duggar shares new photo, Counting On fans bring up Evangeline again


Jinger Duggar in a Counting On confessional.
Jinger Duggar’s followers want to know where Evangeline is. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are back in Los Angeles following their trip to Texas last week for Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey’s wedding

They shared a new selfie with the two of them wearing masks and “Los Angeles” hats. While the comment section battled over why they should or should not be wearing masks, there were still concerned followers asking about why there are no new photos of Evangeline Jo. 

Their baby girl was born back in November, and aside from the TLC birth special and the photos from when they first arrived home from the hospital, Jinger and Jeremy haven’t shared any pictures of their second daughter

Counting On fans want to know where Evangeline Jo has been 

Every time a new photo is shared by Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo, followers ask about Felicity and Evangeline Jo. 

0 2

So far, Felicity has been shared a few times, but there have been no updated photos of the newest addition to the family. 

One follower asked, “Why don’t you show any pictures of your new baby?”

The replies to that comment were flooded with sentiments echoing that, including, “I know!! Where are the children?? [frowning face]” 

Comments from Jinger Duggar's Instagram.
Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Another commenter mentioned, “wondering this too! I hope nothing happened to her [sad emoji].”

There has been some talk about Jinger and Jeremy pulling back from sharing their kids, and one commenter even mentioned it, “they might be stepping away from showing their kids faces online. A lot of “influencers” are starting to do that people there are creeps out there.”

What have Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo been doing since welcoming Evangeline?

Right around the time they welcomed their second child, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo launched their own line called Hope & Stead. That was a huge revelation because they were adding a lot to their plate. 

Rumors circulated they were having a tough time adjusting to life with two little ones and they were working to get their marriage back on track. The Hope We Hold podcast has been put on hiatus, and since then, they haven’t been posting as much. 

The biggest issue that seems to be brought up over and over again is the lack of photos of their daughter. Felicity was heavily featured on social media and with Evangeline, there’s just nothing. Jinger and Jeremy not addressing the issue, which has caused more and more speculation. 

Counting On is currently on hiatus.

