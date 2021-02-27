Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Jeremy Vuolo shares photo of Jinger Duggar, Counting On fans want to see Evangeline Jo


Jeremy and Jinger on Counting On.
Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar haven’t posted recent photos of Evangeline Jo. Pic credit: TLC

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar haven’t shared photos of their newest daughter, Evangeline Jo in months. 

He recently shared a photo of his wife, showing off her beauty. While the comment section was full of praise for the mom of two, there were also some questions about where the new baby girl has been. 

Since her birth in November, there have been only a few photos of her. They were taken shortly after birth, and since then, nothing else has been shared. The couple has kept posting their older daughter, Felicity, but Evy Jo has been missing. 

What happened to Evangeline Jo?

On the photo of Jinger Duggar that Jeremy Vuolo shared, one commenter asked what so many Counting On fans have been wondering about. 

They said, “I haven’t seen any pics of Evangeline.” Of course, that prompted more remarks from followers. 

Comments on Jeremy Vuolo's IG post.
Pic credit: @jeremy_vuolo/Instagram

Some of the replies speculated that Jinger and Jeremy have been put under contract with the way things are working at the network and the new streaming service, Discovery+. Although, that doesn’t seem likely because none of the other Duggar siblings with children have had any problems. In fact, Joy-Anna Duggar, who welcomed her daughter just a few months before Jinger did, has been sharing plenty of photos. 

Another suggested they have decided to be more private with their lives. That is possible, especially since no new photos of the baby girl have been posted this year at all. In fact, when Jinger and Jeremy vacationed with friends in the snow-covered mountains, the photo of Jinger holding Evangeline was taken from a distance. 

Whatever the reason for keeping Evangeline Jo out of the spotlight is, until Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo acknowledge it, speculation won’t stop about why. 

What have Jinger and Jeremy been up to? 

As far as is known, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are still a part of Counting On. They did a birth special for TLC when Evangeline Jo was born, which included Michelle Duggar and Jordyn Duggar flying to California to help the couple adjust. 

Jeremy has been working his pastoral job while Jinger has been home with the girls. There have been rumors that she has had a tough time adjusting to two girls at home. In fact, there were rumors that the couple was looking for a nanny. Also, there has been some talk about marital stress, which also has not been addressed by the couple. 

Fans and followers want to see a picture of Evangeline Jo, and until the couple shares one, the speculation and questions will continue on each and every photo they share. 

Counting On is currently on hiatus.

x