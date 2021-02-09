Jinger Duggar shares throwback photo of her ‘best friend,’ Jessa Duggar responds

Jinger Duggar shared a throwback photo and called Jessa Duggar her best friend. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar took to her Instagram stories and shared a few throwback photos.

She shared one of her favorites, which included her best friend, Jessa Duggar as well.

The sisters are incredibly close, and despite the distance between them, they are often seen on facetime or video chatting on other platforms.

Jessa Duggar responds to Jinger’s post

While sharing the photos, Jinger Duggar made sure to tag her sister, Jessa Duggar.

In response, Jessa reshared the photo and original post and added that she missed her sister.

Growing up, it appeared all of the Duggar girls were close.

When Jessa met Ben Seewald and the two began building their life together, they decided to help Jinger find someone as well.

Jeremy Vuolo was Ben’s friend, and the rest is history as Jinger and Jeremy hit it off and have been inseparable since.

Now, the couples aren’t seeing each other very much, but with a wedding coming up, it is likely they will reconnect.

Jinger Duggar has left fans with a lot of questions

Since welcoming her second child, Evy Jo, back in November, Jinger Duggar hasn’t been as active on social media.

There have been rumors that things between her and Jeremy Vuolo are strained. The addition of a second child was tough on the couple, and now, they are working on their marriage before things get too out of control.

Counting On fans have also wondered why there aren’t photos of the new baby girl being plastered all over social media. She was very generous with sharing her oldest daughter, Felicity, but Evangeline seems to be the most elusive Duggar grandchild.

Jessa Duggar took an Instagram break

For a while, Jessa Duggar wasn’t sharing anything new either. She returned after a nearly two-week hiatus to reveal she and Ben Seewald have been working on decorating and changing up their home.

She has also been busy making videos and sharing them on YouTube to add to the family’s income stream.

Ben was made a pastor, which was shared by his mom. The Seewalds haven’t addressed the big event yet, which is interesting.

Jinger Duggar and Jessa Duggar have a lot in common. They are sisters and best friends, which makes their relationship a double blessing. Even though Jinger is located in California and Jessa is in Arkansas, the two remain close.

Best friends for life is what the sisters claim.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.