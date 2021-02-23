Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar welcome third child — Here’s what we know

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell welcomed their third child. Pic credit: TLC

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar announced that they welcomed their third child late last week.

Their baby girl was born on Friday, February 19, 2021.

The couple chose the name Brooklyn Praise Duggar for their third child and second baby girl.

Counting On fans had been watching and waiting for news the couple welcomed their little girl. Kendra had been sharing her bump photos and the most recent one shared revealed she was nearing her delivery date.

Brooklyn Duggar’s arrival

While details about the birth of Brooklyn Praise Duggar are scarce, it appears baby and mom are at home and doing well.

On Instagram, Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell shared a photo of them with their newest addition. Brooklyn was born at 7:38 p.m., and weighed in at seven pounds and three ounces.

Based on the speculated due date, Brooklyn may have been born just a bit earlier than expected, but everything appears to be going well for the couple and their baby girl.

Waiting for their little sister at home were Garrett and Addison Duggar, the couple’s two other children.

In the comment section of the announcement, friends and other family members stopped by to extend well wishes to the couple on the birth of their newest baby girl.

Will there be a birth special for Brooklyn Duggar?

Typically, TLC will offer a birth special for each new grandchild born. What this will look like with the restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic remains unknown.

Kendra Caldwell has given birth in the hospital with both of her older children and it is likely she followed suit with Brooklyn’s birth. If a special was put together, Counting On fans should expect it to be aired within a few weeks. Things with the birth episodes seem to come together quicker because there is one central focus and only one family to film.

Officially, Brooklyn Duggar is the first grandchild of 2021 for Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Later this year, she will be joined by another cousin as Jessa Duggar revealed she is expecting her fourth child recently.

For now, Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell will be enjoying their time with Brooklyn Praise and adjusting to life as a family of five. With three children under three, Kendra is going to have her heart and her hands full.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.