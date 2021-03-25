Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey wedding rehearsal photos shared, Johannah Duggar shows off for camera


Claire and Justin selfie.
Justin and Claire’s wedding rehearsal photos have been shared. Pic credit: @claireduggar01/Instagram

It has been almost a month since Claire Spivey married Justin Duggar in a Texas ceremony. 

The couple is the most recent to tie the knot, and finally, more photos are being released. 

Hilary Spivey has been keeping followers updated on her daughter’s love journey with Justin, and now, she’s put out more photos from the wedding festivities. 

Wedding rehearsal photos for Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey 

Little by little, photos from Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey’s wedding have been shared with the public. 

James Duggar shared some behind-the-scenes photos, which included the revelation that Abbie Grace Burnett stood up as a bridesmaid. 

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

Now, Hilary Spivey has shared several photos from the rehearsal at the church and the dinner following. Johannah Duggar was also a bridesmaid, and you can see her sassy pose for the picture as she stands barefoot in line with the other women. 

Many of the snaps contain special moments for Justin and Claire as well as their families. These are new to followers, but Hilary and other attendees have shared others from the wedding. 

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey shared a video from their wedding and promised more to come, but so far, that has been it. Neither has been overly active on social media as they continue to enjoy married life. 

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey’s journey

The couple’s courtship was announced on the season 11 finale of Counting On. Claire Spivey has said it was only a formality as they had already been seeing one another for months prior. 

As soon as Justin Duggar turned 18 in November, followers knew that an engagement would be coming, but no one knew how fast it would happen. The news broke a day later that the two would be getting married in the coming months.

A fake-out happened and their wedding was believed to be in April 2021, which was alluded to on the wedding gift registry they promoted. It even confirmed that the wedding would be near Fort Worth, Texas, which is precisely what happened. 

Officially, Claire Spivey married Justin Duggar on February 26. There was speculation that the wedding was close when several family members were at Magnolia, including Laura DeMasie who was there with Jana Duggar and Jason Duggar

Now, followers are waiting on a baby announcement in the coming weeks. 

Counting On is currently on hiatus.

