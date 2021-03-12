Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey’s wedding photos: Behind the scenes snaps pop up on social media

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey wedding photos are surfacing. Pic credit: @justinsamduggar/Instagram

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey got married two weeks ago, and there still aren’t a whole lot of pictures of the event.

The couple uploaded a photo to confirm their nuptials and shortly after that, a video teaser of what their wedding entailed.

James Duggar shared a couple of behind-the-scenes snaps of himself and some of the other wedding party members, including Abbie Grace Burnett.

Hilary Spivey shares some photos

As a proud mother of the bride, Hilary Spivey has been sharing some photos from the day and the weekend her daughter became a member of the Duggar family.

She clearly adores Justin Duggar as she praised him heavily for spoiling Claire on her 20th birthday which was just days after the two tied the knot.

Some photos were shared from the morning of the wedding when Claire was getting ready to become Mrs. Justin Duggar.

Others are of various family members from both sides of the family, including a table that was set up for the family members who had passed away. It was also very clear that the reception did not require masks and it didn’t appear that anyone was wearing them in the photos.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard did share a photo of themselves headed to the event, and they had masks on, but they may have been one of the very few.

Who was in the wedding party?

Initially, it appeared that it was a smaller bridal party, but now, it looks like so many more people were included. James and Jason Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett were known, but it looks like John-David Duggar and a few other men were also standing beside the groom.

As for the girls, it looks like there were a few more than initially thought as well. Johannah was shown getting her hair done the morning of the wedding in the mirror reflection as Claire Spivey did her little sister’s hair.

Fans are hoping that the couple releases the full wedding video soon, or at the very least, more concise photos so that the event can be properly shown off. It is unclear whether TLC filmed the event, but it appears that they may not have been there. Perhaps some home footage will be included, or parts of what the videographer took.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.