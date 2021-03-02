Justin Duggar praised for treating Claire Spivey ‘so well’ following their wedding

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey are newlyweds. Pic credit: @justinsamduggar/Instagram

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey tied the knot on Friday, February 26, just days before she celebrated her 20th birthday.

There has been a lot of talk about their relationship, including their short engagement and their age gap. Justin celebrated his 18th birthday back in November, just one day before the couple got engaged.

Now, they are embarking on their life together, and Claire’s mom, Hilary Spivey, is already gushing about how amazing Justin Duggar is treating her daughter.

Claire Spivey turns 20

In a sweet Instagram post, Justin Duggar paid tribute to his new bride on her birthday. He said, “Happy birthday to my beautiful wife! I’m so thankful to have married my best friend! I love you so much [heart emoji].”

The comment section was filled with plenty of love, but the comment that stood out the most was from Claire’s mom, Hilary Spivey.

She gushed over Justin, saying, “Love you two so much!! Proud of you! Thanks for treating her so well today! What a 20th for Claire! [three heart emojis]”

Pic credit: @justinsamduggar/Instagram

Hilary has been very vocal about the Duggars and the excitement she has hanging out with them. She has spent plenty of time with the family over the last several months, and at one point, there was concern she may become a liability for Jim Bob Duggar with her talking and confirming things on the side.

What’s next for Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey?

Details about their future plans have not yet been revealed. Justin Duggar did buy a mobile home from his dad a few months ago. It looks like the two will reside in Arkansas, though that wasn’t confirmed for sure.

Counting On fans are expecting a baby announcement within the next couple of months. Several of Justin’s siblings have honeymoon babies, and several of the other women scheduled their wedding to ensure they did not have their time of the month.

It is clear that the couple is looking forward to their next chapter in life and they released a statement on their first day as a married couple.

Viewers are looking forward to seeing more photos from their big day and hopefully, it will be a big part of the new season of Counting On. Hilary Spivey did reveal she had filmed with the Duggars, and that was back a few months ago.

If the wedding serves as the season finale, which it should, it is likely that the new season will begin later this spring

Counting On is currently on hiatus.