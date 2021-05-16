Jill Duggar takes some time away with Derick Dillard and sons

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard spent some time away. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar was quiet on social media for a few days, and now, we know why.

She and Derick Dillard took their sons away to camp for a few days. The photos were shared on social media as she described their time off the grid as they enjoyed nature.

The couple has had a busy couple of weeks. As Derick was preparing to graduate law school, news broke about Josh Duggar being arrested and indicted on child pornography charges.

It threw them off, though, they didn’t let it stop them from looking forward to and preparing for what they have been working toward for years.

Family time for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard

After working hard and studying harder, Jill Duggar watched as her husband, Derick Dillard, graduated from law school last week. Photos shared indicate that James Duggar was also in attendance. It was a big day for the couple, and family showed up to support them.

In celebration of time off for Derick, the couple and their two boys, Israel and Samuel, went camping. Jill shared some photos of their adventures.

The caption read, in part, “It was so nice to get away in nature together on Derick’s break this week! No cell service and wifi are nice sometimes!”

Even though Derick Dillard graduated from law school, he will still need to study and pass the bar. There are high hopes he will practice law and work with children, protecting their interests. Jill hinted that might be the case, but nothing was confirmed.

What’s next for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard?

Aside from passing the bar exam, there hasn’t been much talk about their future.

The couple has been focusing on their YouTube channel, trying to grow it and keep content on it. They did some press earlier this year, then followed that up with Q&A sessions to detail their relationship with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

Both acknowledged a rift, and Jim Bob and Michelle put out a statement revealing they hoped to mend their relationship. Things haven’t been well between Jill Duggar and her parents for several years now, but in 2019, that was when things were really noticeable and when Derick Dillard confirmed things weren’t right.

Followers look forward to seeing what is next for the couple who has come so far from where they were. Walking away from Counting On in 2017 changed their lives, and now, they can be Derick and Jill without outside influences.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.