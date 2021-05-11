Jill Duggar shares photos from Derick Dillard’s graduation, shows off red dress, and photo with James Duggar

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard had a big weekend. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar is proud of her husband, Derick Dillard, for graduating from law school over the weekend.

The former reality TV star shared several photos of the momentous occasion, including her and Derick posing with her brother, James Duggar.

It was a significant milestone for the family, and Jill Duggar was dressed in a form-fitting red dress that had fans and followers talking.

Derick’s graduation

Several of the photos featured Jill Duggar alongside Derick Dillard on his graduation day. From pictures of their family to photos with Derick’s brother and wife, it appeared to be an exciting day for everyone who turned out to watch him walk across the stage.

Her post was captioned, “I’m incredibly proud of @derickdillard and all the hard work he put into #lawschool the past 3 years! We were so excited to celebrate Derick’s achievements Saturday at his commencement ceremony and then continue the celebration at home with family + a brisket dinner!”

To him, Jill wrote, “Babe, I look forward to what God has in store for the future and I’m so thankful to get to be your cheerleader all the way! 😘💕#lawwife #lawschoolgrad #thankyouJesus #lawhogs #razorback #wps #publicservice #publicinterestlaw #watchoutworld #derickdillard

And concluded with, “He has told you, O man, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God? ‭‭Micah‬ ‭6:8‬”

It was interesting to see James Duggar in the photo with his sister and brother-in-law. He and Jill have always had a close relationship. She was the leader of his buddy team, which was something set up within the family so that the older sisters would take care of the younger siblings as more were born into the family.

What is next for Derick Dillard?

Now that Derick Dillard has a law degree, the next step is to take the bar to practice law in Arkansas. He has already been helping people through the legal clinic, and now, he has a chance to impact the world.

Some of the hashtags Jill Duggar used alluded to Derick maybe going into an area of law that deals with public service. There was some indication that he wanted to help people like them who were in contracts and slighted, though they didn’t confirm that. Other rumblings have tossed around the idea that he would work in entertainment law, specifically where children are concerned.

There were also some hints that the couple wasn’t done with reality TV, especially if the terms were right.

For now, though, Jill is proud of her husband and will likely continue to brag about him.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.