Jill Duggar stuns in form-fitting red dress as Derick Dillard graduates law school

Today is a big day for Jill Duggar, and her husband, Derick Dillard.

He will be graduating with his law degree, something he has worked hard to attain. Both Jill and Derick have shared portions of their journey with fans on social media, and now, the final piece of the puzzle is ready to be placed.

Earlier today, Jill shared a photo on her Instagram stories where she bragged about being proud of her man and showed off an adorable form-fitting red dress.

Jill Duggar’s wardrobe transformation

The former Counting On star has gone through a transformation since leaving the reality TV world behind her. From wearing pants and long shorts to form-fitting clothes, she is beginning to embrace the fashion world.

Her outfit for Derick Dillard’s graduation was a red form-fitting dress, showing off her trim figure as she stood next to her husband as they got ready for the momentous occasion.

Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

What’s next for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard?

Following Derick Dillard’s graduation, the couple will be able to focus on the next phase in their life. Law school has been the primary focus for Derick and Jill as they avoided going into debt.

The last few weeks have been hard for the family, with Josh Duggar’s arrest on child pornography charges has dominated headlines. They chose to primarily focus on their own lives, though they commented when the story initially broke.

Over the last few years, ironically around the time of the 2019 Homeland Security raid on the car lot, Derick Dillard had begun speaking out about the Duggar family and why he and Jill stepped away.

There have been several Q&A sessions done on their YouTube channel, which will likely prove to be a good asset for the couple. They have added regular content and did press rounds to promote it a few months ago.

Among their revelations, some particular ones stood out. Jill and Derick needing permission to go to the big Duggar house was a big one. The money collected that Jill was owed for her time on the reality TV show worked out to a little over minimum wage, and they recovered it.

A lot has changed for the couple who married in 2014. They have battled scandals caused by Josh Duggar, welcomed two little boys, broke away from the Duggar family, and now, Derick Dillard has graduated law school.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.