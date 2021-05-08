Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Jill Duggar stuns in form-fitting red dress as Derick Dillard graduates law school


Jill Duggar in a Counting On confessional.
Jill Duggar shared a photo in a stunning red dress. Pic credit: TLC

Today is a big day for Jill Duggar, and her husband, Derick Dillard.

He will be graduating with his law degree, something he has worked hard to attain. Both Jill and Derick have shared portions of their journey with fans on social media, and now, the final piece of the puzzle is ready to be placed.

Earlier today, Jill shared a photo on her Instagram stories where she bragged about being proud of her man and showed off an adorable form-fitting red dress.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

Jill Duggar’s wardrobe transformation

The former Counting On star has gone through a transformation since leaving the reality TV world behind her. From wearing pants and long shorts to form-fitting clothes, she is beginning to embrace the fashion world.

monsterscriticsreality

699 1,174

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

UPDATE: The judge released Josh from prison as he awaits trial. He is to stay with third party ...

View

May 5

11 8
Open
UPDATE: The judge released Josh from prison as he awaits trial. He is to stay with third party custodians described as “close friends” of the family. The judge granted him “unlimited contact” with his children as long as Anna is present. He may not see any other minor child. Too famous to be a flight risk? That's what Josh Duggar's defense attorneys are arguing as he awaits his bail hearing, scheduled for today at 1:30 pm local time.⁠ ⁠ Reasons given for not being a flight risk include his recognizable face from his stint on 19 Kids and Counting and the fact that he knew he was under investigation since November 2019 and didn’t run away. Josh reportedly wants bail to be home with his pregnant wife, Anna. However, the judge has already noted that Josh would not be allowed minor children, which obviously conflicts with Josh's request. ⁠ ⁠ More on this developing story at our #linkinbio.⁠ ⁠ (📸: Washington Co. Sheriff's Office)⁠ ---------⁠ #joshduggar #annaduggar #arrested #mugshot #19kidsandcounting #TLC #realitytv #CountingOn #Duggarfamily #jessaseewald #benseewald #explorepage #duggar #duggars #duggarfamilyfandom #duggarfandom #realitytvnews ⁠

UPDATE: The judge released Josh from prison as he awaits trial. He is to stay with third party custodians described as “close friends” of the family. The judge granted him “unlimited contact” with his children as long as Anna is present. He may not see any other minor child.

Too famous to be a flight risk? That's what Josh Duggar's defense attorneys are arguing as he awaits his bail hearing, scheduled for today at 1:30 pm local time.⁠

Reasons given for not being a flight risk include his recognizable face from his stint on 19 Kids and Counting and the fact that he knew he was under investigation since November 2019 and didn’t run away. Josh reportedly wants bail to be home with his pregnant wife, Anna. However, the judge has already noted that Josh would not be allowed minor children, which obviously conflicts with Josh's request. ⁠

More on this developing story at our #linkinbio.⁠

(📸: Washington Co. Sheriff's Office)⁠
---------⁠
#joshduggar #annaduggar #arrested #mugshot #19kidsandcounting #TLC #realitytv #CountingOn #Duggarfamily #jessaseewald #benseewald #explorepage #duggar #duggars #duggarfamilyfandom #duggarfandom #realitytvnews ⁠ ...

11 8

Her outfit for Derick Dillard’s graduation was a red form-fitting dress, showing off her trim figure as she stood next to her husband as they got ready for the momentous occasion.

Jill Instagram story
Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

What’s next for Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard?

Following Derick Dillard’s graduation, the couple will be able to focus on the next phase in their life. Law school has been the primary focus for Derick and Jill as they avoided going into debt.

Love The Duggars as Much as We Do?
Join Us On Facebook!

The last few weeks have been hard for the family, with Josh Duggar’s arrest on child pornography charges has dominated headlines. They chose to primarily focus on their own lives, though they commented when the story initially broke.

Over the last few years, ironically around the time of the 2019 Homeland Security raid on the car lot, Derick Dillard had begun speaking out about the Duggar family and why he and Jill stepped away.

There have been several Q&A sessions done on their YouTube channel, which will likely prove to be a good asset for the couple. They have added regular content and did press rounds to promote it a few months ago.

Among their revelations, some particular ones stood out. Jill and Derick needing permission to go to the big Duggar house was a big one. The money collected that Jill was owed for her time on the reality TV show worked out to a little over minimum wage, and they recovered it.

A lot has changed for the couple who married in 2014. They have battled scandals caused by Josh Duggar, welcomed two little boys, broke away from the Duggar family, and now, Derick Dillard has graduated law school.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.

Tiffany Bailey
Latest posts by Tiffany Bailey (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x