Derick Dillard set to graduate law school, reminisces on social media

Derick Dillard graduates from law school tomorrow.

Jill Duggar has been sharing her excitement for the upcoming day, including sharing a photo of Derick dressed in his graduation cap and gown.

The couple talked about Derick’s studies and the cost of the law degree during one of their Q&A sessions. They revealed they do not carry any debt for the schooling, which makes tomorrow even more special for the couple.

Graduation day

Earlier today, Derick Dillard took to social media to reflect on the last 10 years of his life. He graduated with an accounting degree back in 2011, and now, in 2021, he will have a law degree.

He tweeted, “It’s hard to believe that exactly 10 years ago today I graduated from OSU’s School of Accounting, and tomorrow I will graduate from the UA School of Law. #cowboys #accounting #2011 #razorbacks #law #2021”

What’s next for Derick Dillard?

When Derick Dillard revealed he was close to graduation and was working on some cases through the UA clinic.

He shared a photo on Instagram that showed him and his mother, Cathy Dillard, standing together 10 years ago as he graduated with his accounting degree. Now, he will be wearing a similar gown and walking out with a law degree in Arkansas.

Jill Duggar has been one of his biggest supporters through it all. She has focused on the kids and the house as he studied for tests and finals, making sure he was fed and the house was clean, and so much more.

There has been some talk about a tell-all book being written by Derick. While nothing concrete has been said, it was rumored that Jim Bob Duggar already had lawyers ready to take action if something popped up.

Last week, Derick Dillard commented on the Josh Duggar arrest but revealed he and Jill wanted to stay away from it. They were focused on his upcoming graduation and other things.

Tomorrow is a huge day for Derick Dillard and his wife, Jill Duggar. They have worked toward all of this, and their sacrifice has paid off. As he walks across the stage and takes his degree, the beginning of the next phase of his life.

Hopefully, Derick will share what he plans to do after he passes the bar. Followers are interested to learn what he will do next.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.