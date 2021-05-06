Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Josh Duggar child pornography case: Homeland Security Agent recounts disturbing details of allegations


Anna and Josh in a 19 Kids and Counting confessional.
Anna Duggar remains by Josh Duggar’s side. Pic credit: TLC

Details of some the allegations in Josh Duggar’s possession and distribution of child pornography case were laid out during his detention hearing yesterday

The Zoom hearing went on for several hours with testimony from a Homeland Security Agent who investigated the former reality TV star. Several other people also took part.

Josh was granted bail, but has several stipulations he has to abide by, including wearing a tracking device, living with family friends Lacount and Maria Reber, and only seeing his children while his wife, Anna Duggar, is present. 

Related Gallery
View More Pics

What did the Homeland Security Agent say about Josh Duggar’s case?

According to People, Josh Duggar is accused of having over 200 images of child sexual abuse in his possession. 

monsterscriticsreality

693 1,156

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

UPDATE: The judge released Josh from prison as he awaits trial. He is to stay with third party ...

View

May 5

10 7
Open
UPDATE: The judge released Josh from prison as he awaits trial. He is to stay with third party custodians described as “close friends” of the family. The judge granted him “unlimited contact” with his children as long as Anna is present. He may not see any other minor child. Too famous to be a flight risk? That's what Josh Duggar's defense attorneys are arguing as he awaits his bail hearing, scheduled for today at 1:30 pm local time.⁠ ⁠ Reasons given for not being a flight risk include his recognizable face from his stint on 19 Kids and Counting and the fact that he knew he was under investigation since November 2019 and didn’t run away. Josh reportedly wants bail to be home with his pregnant wife, Anna. However, the judge has already noted that Josh would not be allowed minor children, which obviously conflicts with Josh's request. ⁠ ⁠ More on this developing story at our #linkinbio.⁠ ⁠ (📸: Washington Co. Sheriff's Office)⁠ ---------⁠ #joshduggar #annaduggar #arrested #mugshot #19kidsandcounting #TLC #realitytv #CountingOn #Duggarfamily #jessaseewald #benseewald #explorepage #duggar #duggars #duggarfamilyfandom #duggarfandom #realitytvnews ⁠

UPDATE: The judge released Josh from prison as he awaits trial. He is to stay with third party custodians described as “close friends” of the family. The judge granted him “unlimited contact” with his children as long as Anna is present. He may not see any other minor child.

Too famous to be a flight risk? That's what Josh Duggar's defense attorneys are arguing as he awaits his bail hearing, scheduled for today at 1:30 pm local time.⁠

Reasons given for not being a flight risk include his recognizable face from his stint on 19 Kids and Counting and the fact that he knew he was under investigation since November 2019 and didn’t run away. Josh reportedly wants bail to be home with his pregnant wife, Anna. However, the judge has already noted that Josh would not be allowed minor children, which obviously conflicts with Josh's request. ⁠

More on this developing story at our #linkinbio.⁠

(📸: Washington Co. Sheriff's Office)⁠
---------⁠
#joshduggar #annaduggar #arrested #mugshot #19kidsandcounting #TLC #realitytv #CountingOn #Duggarfamily #jessaseewald #benseewald #explorepage #duggar #duggars #duggarfamilyfandom #duggarfandom #realitytvnews ⁠ ...

10 7

Agent Gerald Faulkner told the hearing that computer files said to have been found on Josh’s computer featured “child sexual abuse material involving minor children ranging from about 18 months of age to 12 years of age.”

He went on to say, “And I can say in 11 years of doing this and the thousands and thousands of child pornography images and videos I’ve had unfortunately to see, the … series ranks in the top five of the worst of the worst that I’ve ever had to examine.”

Love The Duggars as Much as We Do?
Join Us On Facebook!

Josh Duggar reportedly had his phone, an HP computer, and a Macbook taken from his possession following a raid in November 2019. 

What are the next steps for Josh Duggar? 

The former 19 Kids and Counting star is expected to be released at some point today into the custody of Lacount and Maria Reber. 

Josh is due to stand trial in July, and faces two child pornography charges — one count for possession and one count for distribution. Both carry 20 years maximum in prison if convicted and up to a $250,000 fine per count. 

One of the attorneys that Josh hired is an expert in sex crimes, and he has several accolades that he has acquired by getting charges dropped or having the cases dismissed completely. 

Until the trial, Lacount and Maria will be responsible for monitoring Josh’s day-to-day life. When granting him bail, the judge was clear about the rules he must abide by and told him not make her regret the decision to allow him to be released.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.

Tiffany Bailey
Latest posts by Tiffany Bailey (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x