Duggar family members comment on Josh Duggar’s arrest — Here’s what they had to say

Duggar family members speak out about Josh Duggar’s arrest. Pic credit: TLC

In the wake of Josh Duggar’s arrest on child porn charges, some members of the Duggar family are beginning to comment on the situation.

Jim Bob Duggar allegedly knew it was coming and had warned family members not to speak publicly about the situation. Whether he rescinded those orders or the family members are ignoring his requests is unclear.

As of now, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have spoken out about Josh Duggar’s arrest. Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard, and Amy Duggar King have also commented on the current situation.

Jinger Duggar condemns ‘any form of child abuse’

Earlier today, Jinger Duggar took to Instagram to make a statement on behalf of herself and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo.

Her statement on Instagram reads, “We are disturbed to hear of the charges against Josh. While this case must go through the legal system, we want to make it clear that we absolutely condemn any form of child abuse and fully support the authorities and the judicial process in their pursuit of justice.”

Currently, Jinger and Jeremy are the only two who spoke out on Instagram.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar released a statement on their own website, which was quite similar to the one they issued in 2015 when Josh Duggar was embattled in back-to-back scandals.

Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard, and Amy Duggar King make comments

Despite Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard, and Amy Duggar King keeping their distance from the Duggar family as a whole, they have decided to speak out about Josh Duggar’s arrest.

All spoke to The Sun to give comments, but nothing much was said. They acknowledged the scandal but didn’t speak about it in-depth, likely trying to avoid any drama with Jim Bob Duggar.

Amy Duggar King said, “At the moment, I have no comment to make. I’m kind of speechless; we just hope it’s not true. I spoke with several of my cousins after we heard about the arrest. We’re in shock, but we don’t want to think the worst of someone; you want to think the best. If it is true, it would absolutely devastate a lot of people.”

Jill Duggar wasn’t keen on talking, and replied, “I would rather not comment at all right now. It sounds complicated.”

Derick Dillard, Jill’s husband, and protector said, “We would rather not get involved. We’ve got our own stuff that we are trying to work through. I’m working towards my finals at the moment, so I’m busy with that.”

Both Jill and Amy are incredibly close. The two were thrift shopping earlier this week, an adventure they shared on their Instagram stories.

Currently, the other Duggar siblings and family members have not spoken out. Many of them have turned off commenting on the posts while others have limited who can comment on their posts.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.