Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar release statement following Josh Duggar’s indictment on child porn charges


Jim Bob and Michelle on Counting On.
Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar release statement about Josh Duggar’s arrest. Pic credit: TLC

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar released a joint statement on their family website following the revelation that their eldest son, Josh Duggar, was arrested on child porn charges.

They wrote, “We appreciate your continued prayers for our family at this time. The accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious. It is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light, and that this will all be resolved in a timely manner. We love Josh and Anna and continue to pray for their family.”

It is a similar statement to one they released back in 2015 when Josh was involved in back-to-back scandals, which caused their reality TV show, 19 Kids and Counting, to be canceled.

Duggar family was allegedly told ahead of Josh’s arrest

When news of Josh Duggar’s arrest broke yesterday, the Duggar family remained quiet on the circumstances surrounding it. That is because it is alleged that Jim Bob reached out to the siblings and asked them to not speak publicly while filling them in on what would be happening to their older brother.

2 0

This response is similar to the approach Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar took when Josh Duggar made headlines nearly six years ago. They remained silent for the most part, releasing a statement similar to the one put out today. Then, they chose to tell their story publicly, asking Jill and Jessa Duggar to speak with Megyn Kelly for an exclusive on the subject.

That is what sparked the birth of Counting On, which has become the family’s new outlet to display their lives. Josh was not a part of the show as TLC refused to film with him or have him a part of it, but Anna Duggar and her children did appear on occasion.

Josh Duggar’s charges are serious

If convincted of the charges leveled against him, Josh Duggar could received 20 years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine per count.

The former reality TV star is awaiting a bail hearing set for next week, and if he does make bail, Josh will not be allowed to live in a home with a minor child. That rules out his own home where his wife, Anna, and their six children live. Jim Bob and Michelle also have minors in their home, leaving that option off the table.

Counting On is currently on hiatus

