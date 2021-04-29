Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Josh Duggar arrested in Arkansas by federal agents, held without bail


Josh Duggar in a 19 Kids and Counting confessional.
Josh Duggar was arrested by federal agents in Arkansas. Pic credit: TLC

Josh Duggar has been arrested by federal agents in Arkansas and is being held in a detention center without bail.

Josh, the eldest child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, was taken into custody on Thursday but details around why he was arrested haven’t yet been revealed.

He is being held in Washington County, which is also where the Duggar family reside.

It comes just days after his wife Anna revealed the couple are expecting their seventh child.

In November 2019, Homeland Security agents raided the office where he works in connection to a federal probe. His arrest comes almost six years after he was embroiled in back-to-back scandals, including one related to molesting underage girls.

According to TMZ, who were first to report on his latest arrest, the only current known legal case involving the former reality television star is a civil suit that references real estate fraud. His latest arrest is believed to be unrelated.

Josh Duggar is no stranger to scandal

This isn’t the first time Josh Duggar has made headlines. In May 2015, it was revealed that he had inappropriately touched several of his sisters more than a decade prior. The police report was released with the victims’ names redacted, but it didn’t take long for people to figure out who they were.

Following the molestation revelation, Josh Duggar was also revealed to have been a member of the popular extramarital affair site, Ashley Madison. He condemned his actions when he released a statement of apology to his wife and family. From there, he was sent to an out-of-state rehab facility in Rockford, Illinois, where he stayed for several weeks.

The scandals cost the Duggar family their television show, 19 Kids and Counting. It was rebranded a few months later and saw Anna Duggar and her sisters-in-law speak out about Josh’s actions and how they affected their lives.

Counting On finished airing its 11th season back in August and has not yet been renewed by the network.

Anna Duggar announced she and Josh Duggar are expecting again

Less than a week ago, Anna Duggar shared an Instagram post revealing she and Josh Duggar are expecting their seventh child. Their newest addition will be another little girl, and she will be the 22nd grandchild for Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

We told how Anna clapped back when followers asked her how she and Josh would be able to afford all of the children. Anna said that Josh works hard for the family but didn’t explain what he does for a living.

With Josh currently in jail, Anna Duggar will be caring for the six children they share alone, with their seventh child expected later this year.

As of the time of writing, none of the Duggar family members have commented on Josh Duggar’s arrest.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.

