Anna Duggar blasted on social media after source says she believes Josh Duggar is innocent

Fans are outraged Anna Duggar is standing by husband Josh considering the charges against him. Pic credit: @AnnaDuggar/Instagram

Anna Duggar has faced a backlash on social media after a new report claimed she believes Josh Duggar is innocent of the child pornography charges against him.

People magazine quoted an unidentified source who claimed that Anna was continuing to support her husband and that she does not believe he is guilty.

“She’s standing by him. She thinks Josh is innocent,” the insider — who is said to be close to the Duggar family — shared with the weekly magazine.

The source also reported that Josh has been spending time with Anna, who is currently pregnant with the couple’s seventh child, and their kids.

Per his bail agreement, Josh can see his own children as long as Anna is there to supervise the visit.

Anna dragged on Twitter for believing Josh’s innocence

Anna faced some harsh criticism online after it was reported that she is standing by Josh and believes he is innocent.

Some people suggested that child protective services should intervene on behalf of the couple’s kids while Josh is facing charges.

Pic credit: @anylaurie16/Twitter

Pic credit: @tutugroovy/Twitter

Pic credit: @megsmi2/Twitter

Pic credit: @Jenay7682/Twitter

Pic credit: @HuskiesAAA/Twitter

Not everyone was hating on Anna, however, with some taking a more sympathetic tone.

Pic credit: @sbravin1/Twitter

Pic credit: @Katie1966/Twitter

Pic credit: @authorLizStone/Twitter

Josh’s trial will begin in early July. If convicted of the two counts he is facing, he could spend up to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000.

This isn’t the first time Josh has made headlines during his and Anna’s nearly 13-years of marriage. In 2015, news broke that Josh had molested five girls, including his younger sisters Jill and Jessa, when he was 14 years old.

Three months later, in August 2015, he was involved in a cheating scandal after it was revealed he was a member of the Ashley Madison website.

Counting On is currently on hiatus on TLC.