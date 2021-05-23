Jill Duggar slammed for using an R. Kelly song in her IG stories

After Jill Duggar used an R. Kelly song in her IG stories, fans called her out for being “clueless” about the singer’s criminal record. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar shared a video on social media over the weekend of her husband, Derick Dillard, swatting a bug on their ceiling, but her choice of songs has fans putting her on blast.

R. Kelly was a prominent 90s R&B artist who is currently awaiting trial on charges of “one count of conspiracy to receive child pornography, two counts of receiving child pornography, four counts of producing child pornography, five counts of enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity, and one count of conspiracy to obstruct justice.”

The charges sound hauntingly familiar to the ones Jill’s brother, Josh Duggar, is currently facing after he was arrested last month on child pornography charges.

On Saturday, Jill shared a video of Derick jumping up to swat a bug that was on their ceiling, and used R. Kelly’s song I Believe I Can Fly as the background music.

In the next slide, she shared a still photo of Derick, posing with the fly swatter, and she wrote, “Fly swatting pro right here y’all. Do you think my previous story captures the song perfectly?! We thought so 🤣😂”

Fans took to social media to put Jill on blast for her song choice

A Reddit user shared a post and wrote, “Jill used an R. Kelly song for her video?! Is she completely clueless?”

Jill’s song choice for her IG video has some fans scratching their heads. Pic credit: @jillmdillard/Instagram

Was Jill really ‘clueless’ about R. Kelly?

Other Reddit users chimed in, some of them claiming Jill was “clueless” about the R&B singer’s criminal past.

“yes. she probably is clueless considering she was forced to live under a rock for 20+ years. i mean sure educate yourself, but d**n it’s not reasonable to expect her to download all information from the pop culture icloud in 3 years,” one Reddit user commented.

Other users commented that Jill was most likely ignorant to the fact that R. Kelly is a criminal, given her sheltered upbringing.

Reddit users put Jill on blast for her song choice. Pic credit: u/onlyonecandikuka/Reddit

“I’m going to play ignorant here and just hoped she searched “fly” in the IG music search and chose one that had good sound vibes. I’m sure she had no idea about R Kelly. She has yearssss of catching up to do with everything, especially pop culture. I highly doubt learning about r Kelly pissing on and sexually assaulting underage girls was on the top of her list,” they wrote.

Another user commented that it “Just seems painfully stupid for her to knowingly use an R. Kelly with everything that is happening with [Josh Duggar].”

Many of Jill’s fans thought she genuinely didn’t know about R. Kelly’s past before using his song. Pic credit: u/onlyonecandikuka/Reddit

Jill’s post comes amid her eldest brother, Josh Duggar’s, arrest scandal. Following his arrest, Jill told The Sun, “We’re very sad about the whole thing, it’s horrible. It’s all very sad.”

Counting On is currently on hiatus.