Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth issue statement regarding Josh Duggar indictment

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth issued a joint statement about Josh Duggar. Pic credit: TLC

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have been quiet throughout the last several days.

While some other family members made statements about Josh Duggar’s arrest and subsequent indictment on two counts linked to distribution and possession of child pornography, they remained silent.

The couple had been in the Ozarks, spending time together with their two young children, Gideon, and Evelyn Mae.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Statement about Josh Duggar

Last night, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth released a statement about her oldest brother, Josh Duggar.

She shared it to her Instagram story, writing, “The recent accusations brought against Josh sadden us to our core. We have not wanted to be hasty in making any statements while still trying to process the news ourselves.”

It continued, “We are especially heartbroken by the reality that there are children in the world being harmed and exploited. We ask for prayer for all those involved, and it is our continued prayer that the truth comes to light.”

Love The Duggars as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Both Austin and Joy “signed” it.

Pic credit: @joy4site/Instagram

Which other Duggar family members spoke out?

Initially, there were a few family members that spoke out. Despite the notion that Jim Bob Duggar allegedly told the Duggars not to speak out in the wake of Josh’s arrest, several did.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard issued statements to media outlets, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo posted a statement on their social media, Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald used their Instagram story, and Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar added a message to their website.

Deanna Duggar, the Duggar siblings’ aunt, has been sharing Bible verses, which have been dubbed as shade.

There has been plenty of speculation about where several of the Duggar family members stand when it comes to the accusations against Josh Duggar. Some have shared their statements, others remain silent, and there is Anna Duggar, who remains by her husband’s side amid all of the accusations.

What’s next for Josh Duggar?

Currently, Josh Duggar is in the care of Lacount and Maria Reber, his third-party custodians. They were appointed by the court on May 5 to keep track of his every movement as he lives with them until the trial begins.

The statement issued by Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth was similarly crafted to the one given by Jinger Duggar, Jessa Duggar, and even Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. As this all plays out, it will be interesting to see where the Duggars fall regarding their belief in the oldest Duggar child.

Counting On is currently on hiatus on TLC.