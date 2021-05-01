Anna Duggar stands by Josh Duggar after arrest, accompanied him to turn himself in

Anna Duggar is standing by her husband. Pic credit: TLC

Anna Duggar is reportedly standing by her husband, Josh Duggar once again.

The former reality TV star was arrested in Arkansas earlier this week, and he is currently being held without bail. Initially, the charges weren’t made public, but following Josh entering a plea of not guilty, it was revealed that he is being charged on two counts of possessing and receiving child porn.

Despite this being the second round of scandals for Anna to weather in the face of the public, it looks like sticking by her husband is the choice she is making, even with the seriousness of the charges against him.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Josh’s situation was known for weeks before arrest

According to The Sun, an insider told them that the Duggar family, including Josh and Anna, knew that the arrest was coming. The investigation has been ongoing since May 2019, so the idea that Jim Bob and Michelle knew what was ahead isn’t shocking. In fact, they called their other children the morning before Josh was taken into custody to warn them not to speak publicly about Josh or anything to do with the case.

The insider said, “The family has known that this has been coming for weeks, and Josh has been preparing himself.”

Continuing, “They are praying together for Josh and Anna, who is standing by her husband as she always has. Family members are extremely concerned by what is happening, and they just want to find out the truth.”

Love The Duggars as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Anna Duggar accompanies Josh Duggar to turn himself in

As details of how Josh Duggar was taken into custody emerge, it is revealed that Anna Duggar accompanied her husband to turn himself in. He remains in the Washington County Detention Center without bail.

It is unclear how long the family knew about what was coming and how much advance notice they received. The insider told the publication, “Anna is standing by her husband as she always has. She even accompanied Josh to Fayetteville on Thursday so he could turn himself in to authorities.”

All of this unfolded just a week after Anna and Josh announced they are expecting their seventh child. The baby girl is due in the fall and will be the 22nd grandchild for Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

Currently, Josh Duggar is set to appear in court again on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. This will be a bond hearing to find out if he will be allowed to remain free while awaiting trial. The jury trial is expected to begin in July.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.