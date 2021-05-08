Deanna Duggar seemingly acknowledges NDA, shades Josh Duggar with Bible verse

Deanna Duggar with her daughter, Amy. Pic credit: @deanna_duggar/Instagram

Deanna Duggar is Jim Bob Duggar’s sister. Her daughter, Amy Duggar King, was part of the 19 Kids and Counting show with her cousins.

Over the years, the relationship between Deanna and Amy with Jim Bob has deteriorated. It was rumored that once Amy went her separate way, he had his sister and niece sign an NDA.

Amy and Deanna have both posted things that were seen as shade toward the current Josh Duggar scandal.

Shade on Instagram

Earlier this week, Deanna Duggar shared a couple of photos on her Instagram. Two that stand out the most were Bible verses that came in the wake of the allegations against Josh Duggar.

One of the verses used is, “Whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in me to sin, it would be better for him if a great millstone were put around his neck and he were thrown into the sea. Mark 9:42”

In the comment section, many agreed with Deanna Duggar, including her daughter, Amy Duggar King. She responded with “AMEN” on the post.

One commenter wrote, “We’ll start a go fund me to fund you and Amy getting out of your NDA’s!!”

In response, Deanna wrote, “Love it! [heart emoji]”

Interestingly enough, there has been a lot of talk about why Deanna Duggar and Amy Duggar King haven’t spilled all the beans about the family. Jim Bob Duggar allegedly had them sign the NDAs to stop them from saying anything against the family, which isn’t shocking to critics who have followed the family for years.

What is Deanna Duggar up to now?

Enjoying life with her daughter, Amy Duggar King, is at the top of her list. Deanna Duggar often spends time with her grandson, sharing photos of him and her daughter on her Instagram page.

The two deeply mourned the loss of Deanna and Jim Bob Duggar’s mom, Grandma Mary Duggar, in 2019 after she accidentally drowned in her pool. They were not featured in the Counting On episode that was filmed at the service, but they were present for sure.

It appears that Deanna has strong opinions about what is happening with her oldest nephew. The things she has posted on social media are garnering a lot of attention, even without her coming out and saying exactly what she believes to be true.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.