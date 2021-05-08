Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Deanna Duggar seemingly acknowledges NDA, shades Josh Duggar with Bible verse


Amy and Deanna Duggar
Deanna Duggar with her daughter, Amy. Pic credit: @deanna_duggar/Instagram

Deanna Duggar is Jim Bob Duggar’s sister. Her daughter, Amy Duggar King, was part of the 19 Kids and Counting show with her cousins. 

Over the years, the relationship between Deanna and Amy with Jim Bob has deteriorated. It was rumored that once Amy went her separate way, he had his sister and niece sign an NDA. 

Amy and Deanna have both posted things that were seen as shade toward the current Josh Duggar scandal

Shade on Instagram 

Earlier this week, Deanna Duggar shared a couple of photos on her Instagram. Two that stand out the most were Bible verses that came in the wake of the allegations against Josh Duggar. 

UPDATE: The judge released Josh from prison as he awaits trial. He is to stay with third party custodians described as "close friends" of the family. The judge granted him "unlimited contact" with his children as long as Anna is present. He may not see any other minor child. Too famous to be a flight risk? That's what Josh Duggar's defense attorneys are arguing as he awaits his bail hearing, scheduled for today at 1:30 pm local time.⁠ ⁠ Reasons given for not being a flight risk include his recognizable face from his stint on 19 Kids and Counting and the fact that he knew he was under investigation since November 2019 and didn't run away. Josh reportedly wants bail to be home with his pregnant wife, Anna. However, the judge has already noted that Josh would not be allowed minor children, which obviously conflicts with Josh's request.

UPDATE: The judge released Josh from prison as he awaits trial. He is to stay with third party custodians described as “close friends” of the family. The judge granted him “unlimited contact” with his children as long as Anna is present. He may not see any other minor child.

Too famous to be a flight risk? That's what Josh Duggar's defense attorneys are arguing as he awaits his bail hearing, scheduled for today at 1:30 pm local time.⁠

Reasons given for not being a flight risk include his recognizable face from his stint on 19 Kids and Counting and the fact that he knew he was under investigation since November 2019 and didn’t run away. Josh reportedly wants bail to be home with his pregnant wife, Anna. However, the judge has already noted that Josh would not be allowed minor children, which obviously conflicts with Josh's request. ⁠

One of the verses used is, “Whoever causes one of these little ones who believe in me to sin, it would be better for him if a great millstone were put around his neck and he were thrown into the sea. Mark 9:42” 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Deanna Duggar (@deanna_duggar)

In the comment section, many agreed with Deanna Duggar, including her daughter, Amy Duggar King. She responded with “AMEN” on the post. 

One commenter wrote, “We’ll start a go fund me to fund you and Amy getting out of your NDA’s!!” 

In response, Deanna wrote, “Love it! [heart emoji]”

Deanna Duggar IG comments
Pic credit: @deanna_duggar/Instagram

Interestingly enough, there has been a lot of talk about why Deanna Duggar and Amy Duggar King haven’t spilled all the beans about the family. Jim Bob Duggar allegedly had them sign the NDAs to stop them from saying anything against the family, which isn’t shocking to critics who have followed the family for years. 

What is Deanna Duggar up to now? 

Enjoying life with her daughter, Amy Duggar King, is at the top of her list. Deanna Duggar often spends time with her grandson, sharing photos of him and her daughter on her Instagram page. 

The two deeply mourned the loss of Deanna and Jim Bob Duggar’s mom, Grandma Mary Duggar, in 2019 after she accidentally drowned in her pool. They were not featured in the Counting On episode that was filmed at the service, but they were present for sure. 

It appears that Deanna has strong opinions about what is happening with her oldest nephew. The things she has posted on social media are garnering a lot of attention, even without her coming out and saying exactly what she believes to be true. 

Counting On is currently on hiatus.

Tiffany Bailey
Latest posts by Tiffany Bailey (see all)


