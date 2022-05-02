Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro celebrates one year of sobriety

Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro celebrates a year of sobriety. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been on a journey of self-improvement.

Last season, he made a brief appearance before taking time away from the cameras to focus on his mental health and well-being.

His decision came following an arrest for an alleged domestic violence incident involving his fiancee, Saffire Matos.

Ronnie’s Jersey Shore castmates supported his break from filming as they hoped he would take the time he needed to get well.

Now, Ronnie is celebrating a significant milestone in his sobriety as he’s reached the one-year mark.

Ronnie made a plan to work on his mental health, and it seems that his hard work has paid off.

He recently shared a post on his Instagram stories celebrating that he spent the last 365 days living a sober life.

The photo he shared read, “My sober streak is 365 days.”

He added the hashtag “#1YEARSOBERVERSARY” and the words “thankful, grateful, blessed.”

Pic credit: @realronniemagro/Instagram

This update is the first time Ronnie has shared his progress with fans since he shared his six-month sobriety milestone several months ago.

While he hasn’t been photographed hanging out with his castmates at different events they’ve attended together, he has made a few posts on Instagram and even appeared in Saffire’s TikTok videos.

In a recent video, he was seen dancing alongside Saffire and his daughter Ariana, and fans hardly recognized Ronnie but were happy to see him looking so healthy.

Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is set to return next season

Since he missed out on the majority of the last season, fans wondered if Ronnie would ever make a return to the show.

Rumors spread that he may be on the outs with the cast and MTV as his former costars showed up at events without him and didn’t publicly wish him a happy birthday when the time came.

Ronnie has not spoken out about where he stands with his castmates, but it was recently revealed that he would be making a return to film the next season.

It’s unclear at this time as to what extent Ronnie will participate or if he will regularly appear in new episodes.

MTV has yet to officially announce Ronnie’s return or when the new season will air.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.