Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is set to return to Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will be returning to film Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Pic credit: MTV

After a brief hiatus from filming, it’s been reported that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will return to film Jersey Shore Family Vacation during the new season.

Ronnie stepped away last season following his arrest after an alleged domestic violence incident involving his fiancee Saffire Matos.

He appeared in the very first episode of the show, which showed him preparing to ask Saffire to marry him. Following his brief appearance, the cast was seen reacting to the news that he had been arrested. The cast shared their support for him and hoped he could get the help he needed.

Now, it seems that Ronnie has made an official return to filming.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is ready to return to Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Many wondered whether Ronnie had cut ties with MTV and his castmates for good after he was missing from various cast outings. Speculation continued when his former roommates failed to publicly wish him a happy birthday months ago.

A source recently told The Sun that Ronnie had been quietly “filming since late January or early February of this year. The cast members initially weren’t sure he would be returning at all for this season.”

The source also claimed that the cast wasn’t “thrilled” to have Ronnie return to filming.

It’s unclear exactly where Ronnie stands with his costars as he hasn’t been mentioned much by any of them.

He was absent from Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s son Romeo’s baptism and was not present at Lauren Sorrentino’s skincare launch party.

The cast has yet to make any statement regarding Ronnie’s alleged return.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been focusing on his mental health

Despite there being a potential rift in his relationship with his costars, Ronnie has appeared to be taking care of his own mental health.

At one point during his hiatus from the show, he celebrated six months of sobriety on his Instagram stories.

He’s also appeared happy alongside Saffire and his daughter Ariana who he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Jenn Harley.

Ronnie, Saffire, and Ariana were all smiling on a recent trip to the mountains together.

Ronnie and Saffire take Ariana skiing. Pic credit: @realronniemagro/Instagram

Ronnie also appeared in a TikTok video with the two of them. Several fans felt he was “unrecognizable” in the post, but many noted that he looked much more healthy than in the past.

MTV has yet to make an official announcement regarding Ronnie’s return or when the new season will premiere. Fans will have to stay tuned to see whether he does in fact, make a comeback, and how his return could impact the dynamic with his costars.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.