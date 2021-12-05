Ronnie Ortiz-Magro celebrated his birthday, Jersey Shore costars remained silent — are they on the outs?

Ronnie shared birthday tributes on his Instagram but none appeared to be from his Jersey Shore castmates. Pic credit: MTV

Over the weekend, Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro celebrated his birthday.

He shared several photos to his Instagram story of his friends and family who posted birthday tributes in his honor.

As the photos were shared throughout the day, it seemed as though his Jersey Shore Family Vacation costars were nowhere to be found.

The cast recently shared their own individual tributes for Vinny Guadagnino at the beginning of the month as he celebrated his own special day, but the group didn’t seem to have the same acknowledgment for Ronnie.

Ronnie appears to be doing his own thing lately and hasn’t been in any social media posts with the group. He also did not make the trip to Florida last month to start filming the new season.

Is Ronnie on the outs with his castmates and friends?

Ronnie shares birthday tributes. Pic credit: @realronniemagro/Instagram

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro celebrates birthday but his Jersey Shore costars didn’t acknowledge it

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast’s silence on Ronnie’s birthday could mean that he is not in a good place with the group.

He recently took time off from filming with the group to focus on his own mental health and take some space. This decision came following an alleged domestic incident involving his fiancee Saffire Matos.

Since focusing on himself, Ronnie has maintained his sobriety. He recently celebrated being alcohol-free for six months.

Even though he has committed to working on himself, his life has not been without drama. He and Saffire appear to be having some relationship issues and have seemingly broken up and gotten back together several times.

The couple did appear in a photo together recently but fans have had a hard time knowing if they’re truly back together or not.

Saffire Matos and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro pose happily together. Pic credit: @realronniemagro/Instagram

Ronnie commits to getting fit again after Sammi Giancola shows off her new man

As Ronnie deals with his relationship troubles, he also appears to be competing with his ex-girlfriend Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s new boyfriend.

Sammi recently showed off her new man on Thanksgiving. This was the first time she appeared with someone since ending her engagement to Christian Biscardi this past summer.

Sammi poses with a new man. Pic credit: @sammisweetheart/Instagram

Following Sammi’s post, Ronnie posted a throwback photo of himself. In the picture, he was topless and looking physically fit.

He vowed to get back into physical shape following the holiday season.

The timing of the post seemed to coincide with Sammi’s new boyfriend reveal, leading many to wonder whether he was competing with her new love interest.

Regardless of the status of his love life, it appears Ronnie may be on the outs with his castmates.

It’s possible fans will learn more about the castmates’ dynamic with Ronnie when the new season airs. A premiere date has yet to be announced at this time.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.