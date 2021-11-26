Jersey Shore’s Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola shows off new man after ending her engagement

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola posts photos with a new man. Pic credit: MTV

Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola appears to have moved on with someone new following her breakup with her fiancé Christian Biscardi.

Sammi posed alongside a man named Justin May in her Instagram stories and captioned the post with the word “thankful.”



The two appeared to be a couple as he rested his hand on her abdomen and she rested her hand on his.

In a separate post on his Instagram story, he shared a photo of the two of them along with another couple.

This is the first time Sammi has appeared with another man since confirming the end of her engagement to Christian back in July of this year.



While the reason for her split from Christian remains unknown, Sammi has clearly set her sights on someone new and looks happy as ever.

Is Sammi’s new man to blame for her engagement ending?

Aside from confirming the breakup from Christian earlier this year, Sammi has yet to provide a reason.



Her latest Instagram story is the first photo we have seen her in with someone new, so it’s unclear how long the two of them have actually been seeing each other.

In a quick search through both of their social media pages, there is no sign of each other prior to today.

Now that she’s made it public that she is seeing someone, it’s likely fans will find out more about her new man soon.

Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola’s relationship history

Sammi has certainly been through the wringer when it comes to relationships.

Sammi met Christian in 2017 and he proposed to her two years later.



They were getting ready to walk down the aisle but the coronavirus pandemic disrupted their plans and forced them to postpone.

While they appeared to be going strong despite the stress of planning a wedding during a pandemic, breakup rumors started swirling this past summer as the two of them stopped following each other on social media.

After removing all of his photos from her page, Sammi confirmed they had gone their separate ways this past July.

Little is known about Sammi’s new man at the moment but it’s possible he could be the happy ever after she’s been waiting for.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.