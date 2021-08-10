Jersey Shore star Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola reportedly turned down MTV wedding to Christian Biscardi

Sammi Giancola reportedly turned down MTV’s offer to pay for her wedding in exchange for the rights to air it on the network. Pic credit: @sammisweetheart/Instagram

Former Jersey Shore star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola reportedly turned down a wedding paid for entirely by MTV had she wed ex-fiance, Christian Biscardi.

The couple, who was together for several years before Christian put a ring on it with the reality star in March of 2019, recently called off their engagement. It was rumored they split after Sammi was seen without her breathtaking princess-cut diamond ring.

After several months, when the former reality television star appeared to scrap all mention of Christian from her social media page, Sammi revealed that she and her former love were no longer together. How did she do it? Sammi shared her news in a TikTok video.

The clip featured Q&A-style messages as Sammi moved along to the music.

The captions read, “Are you coming back to Jersey Shore? No. Are you single? Yes. Are you happy? YESSS!”

However, it appeared that MTV wanted a piece of the pie if Sammi had tied the knot with Christian and she turned them down! The details are below.

Sammi Giancola refused to let MTV air her wedding

According to a story published by In Touch Weekly, the network “approached Sammi after hearing about her engagement.”

MTV reportedly put an offer on the table where she could have had her entire wedding paid for if she allowed for it to be filmed.

Angelina Pivarnick and her husband Chris Larangeira reportedly accepted a similar package from the network.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s wedding also aired in its entirety on MTV, but it was not revealed if the network had any hand in the payment of his and wife Lauren’s lavish 2018 affair.

Sammi reportedly turned the network down regarding their offer.

Why did Sammi turn MTV down?

Sammi reportedly turned down the generous offer from the music, movie, and television network because she no longer wants to be affiliated with the series.

“She passed on this offer since she doesn’t want to be involved with Jersey Shore and has moved on. She isn’t after fame and money anymore,” reported a source close to the former television personality to In Touch Weekly.

Sammi “has no plans to return” to reality television and “likes to live her life privately now.”

She is the owner and operator of the website Sweetheart Styles and of the brick and mortar store Sweetheart Coast, located in Ocean City, New Jersey. That business opened up earlier this summer.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.