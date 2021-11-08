Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro celebrates 6 months of sobriety

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro celebrates his sobriety. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has had a tough time the last few years as he’s struggled with various legal issues.

Earlier this year the police were called after an alleged domestic incident involving his now-fiancee Saffire Matos.

Prior to that, Ronnie had a tumultuous past with his ex-girlfriend and baby mama Jenn Harley and often times their arguments became so volatile that it ended with one of them being arrested.

Fans became so concerned with Ronnie’s behavior that they started a petition to try and get him removed from the show.

Despite all of his problems, it looks like Ronnie has made the decision to finally get his life in order and has been living an alcohol-free lifestyle.

Ronnie shared a post to his Instagram stories celebrating “6 months and 5 days” of sobriety.

The milestone is a major step for Ronnie and will likely bring more positivity to his life.

Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is suing Jenn Harley

Ronnie’s milestone comes following his recent decision to file a lawsuit against Jenn Harley.

Ronnie filed the suit in hopes of forcing Jenn to sell the Las Vegas home they used to share together.

He alleges that she hasn’t been paying the mortgage or other bills for the home and that she had home renovations done but never paid the bill for them.

According to Jenn’s lawyer, she has been paying the mortgage and she and Ronnie had both agreed that the home would be hers.

Fans are worried Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has cut ties with Jersey Shore Family Vacation for good

While Ronnie has been focusing on his sobriety and dealing with the lawsuit, his Jersey Shore Family Vacation costars were vacationing together at the Isla Bella Beach Resort in the Florida Keys.

Ronnie was the only cast member who was absent from the trip as evidenced by his castmates’ posts on social media.

Even though Ronnie took a temporary leave of absence from filming in order to focus on his mental health, fans have grown concerned that he may have cut ties with the show for good.

It’s possible that Ronnie’s recent sobriety journey could clear a pathway for him to return to the show sooner rather than later. He would be in good company and have some strong support from his friend and costar Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, who has been sober for six years next month.

Neither MTV nor Ronnie have issued a formal statement regarding his current status.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.