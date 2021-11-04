Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro sues Jenn Harley, wants her to sell home

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is suing Jenn Harley. Pic credit: MTV

As the rest of his Jersey Shore Family Vacation castmates relax together in the Florida Keys, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is pursuing legal action against his ex-girlfriend and baby mama Jenn Harley.

TMZ reported that Ronnie is looking to “force a sale” of the house they used to reside in together in Las Vegas.

The lawsuit states that while they took out a loan together to pay for the house, Jenn allegedly stopped making payments in July. Ronnie is also unsure if she is still paying HOA fees and utilities as well.

Ronnie claims Jenn also had home improvements done without telling him and says she didn’t pay the bill for those either.

However, Jenn’s lawyer Michael Cristalli claimed that she paid Ronnie for the home, continued to pay the mortgage and that the former couple was in agreement that it was hers.

The lawyer also claimed that Jenn previously attempted to get Ronnie off of the mortgage but that he wouldn’t allow it to happen and said that Ronnie “wants a windfall that he is not entitled to.”

Jenn doesn’t want to ‘share my baby’

Ronnie’s decision to sue Jenn comes following the Halloween weekend where he had their daughter Ariana and took her trick-or-treating.

It was the first time Jenn was without Ariana on the holiday, and she shared on Instagram that she was missing her little girl as they usually coordinated costumes and dressed alike.

In one photo of her and Ariana, Jenn included the caption, “I JUST DON’T WANNA SHARE MY BABY.”

Jenn Harley doesn’t want to share her daughter on holidays. Pic credit: @jennharley/Instagram

Ronnie and Jenn continue to share custody of Ariana despite both of their various legal troubles.

Jenn was recently arrested after a domestic incident involving her current boyfriend. Ronnie also had a run-in with the law earlier this year after an alleged domestic incident with his fiancee Saffire Matos.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro does not appear to be filming the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation

As the drama unfolds between Ronnie and Jenn, it appears he did not make the trip to vacation with his Jersey Shore Family Vacation castmates.

The cast shared Instagram posts as they hung out at a tropical destination with their families, but Ronnie was nowhere to be seen.

Some fans speculate that Ronnie has cut ties with MTV for good, and they even question whether he and Saffire are still engaged as they haven’t been following each other on social media.

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast is rumored to be filming the new season at the Isla Bella Beach Resort in the Florida Keys.

Stay tuned to find out what happens with Ronnie’s legal situation and whether or not he will appear on the new season.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.