Jenn Harley doesn’t want to ‘share my baby’ as Ariana spends Halloween with Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Jenn Harley, ex-girlfriend and baby momma to Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, was feeling sad this Halloween holiday as she spent it away from their 3-year-old daughter, Ariana.

The former couple shares custody of Ariana and she travels back and forth between their homes.

Ronnie posted photos to his Instagram as he traveled house to house to trick-or-treat with their daughter. Ariana wore a skeleton costume with an adorable matching tutu.

Jenn shared a few photos of her own and made it known that she missed her daughter as she spent her first Halloween away from her.

The first photo showed the two of them in matching mother-daughter skeleton costumes.

Jen shared in the caption that it was her first Halloween without Ariana, followed by “missing you today.”

A second photo showed the two of them in another set of matching costumes.

Jen wrote, “I JUST DONT WANNA SHARE MY BABY LOL,”

Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jenn Harley have a tumultuous past

Ronnie and Jenn have an extremely tumultuous history.

Even when the couple was together, their arguments often became volatile and physical, landing one or both of them into legal trouble.

Oftentimes, custody has been up in the air as both Jenn and Ronnie have been arrested on different occasions.

Ronnie was in some hot water earlier this year after an alleged domestic incident involving his fiancee Saffire Matos.

Jenn’s most recent arrest came following an altercation with her current boyfriend Joe.

It seems that currently, despite their legal issues, both Jenn and Ronnie are doing their best to co-parent cooperatively. Jenn and Saffire have been known to go head-to-head with each other as well, but all seems quiet at the moment.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is moving on with his life

As Jenn wishes she didn’t have to share her daughter with anyone, Ronnie is moving on with his life and he’s been making some positive changes for the better.

He recently proposed to Saffire with a romantic set up on the beach.

While no definitive wedding plans have been shared, the couple recently celebrated their engagement at a party with their family and friends.

Saffire appeared on the most recent season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation and met the cast for the first time. It’s likely that when they begin filming the new season, Saffire could join Ronnie, and fans may get to hear some details of their wedding plan.

At this time, a release date for the new season has yet to be announced.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus on MTV.