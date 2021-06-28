Here’s why Jersey Shore fans think Ronnie Ortiz-Magro must be ‘going broke’

Is Ronnie Ortiz-Magro struggling financially? Pic credit: MTV

Is Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro going broke? Fans sure seem to think so.

In a recent Reddit thread, several fans have called Ronnie out for his constant clickbait articles he’s posted on his Instagram page.

Many have noted that the majority of the stories are not about him and are seemingly just a ploy to make some extra cash.

His followers have commented on the Reddit thread and asked, “Is he going broke that he needs to result to click bait?!?”

Others find his constant clickbait articles laughable and think it’s ridiculous.

One critic even joked that he must be “desperate” due to going “without the mtv money.”

Ronnie is taking a temporary hiatus from filming with his Jersey Shore Family Vacation castmates as he focuses on his own mental health.

Whether Ronnie is, in fact, going broke remains to be seen but he is definitely going through some struggles at this point in his life.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is facing legal issues following domestic incident

Ronnie has had a rough couple of months after being arrested in April following a domestic incident involving his now-fiancée Saffire Matos.

While Ronnie ultimately wasn’t charged in the incident, he was on probation at the time following a charge from a separate case involving an altercation with his ex-girlfriend and baby momma Jenn Harley.

A hearing was being scheduled to determine whether Ronnie was in violation of his probation and depending on how that turns out, he may be facing some legal trouble.

Due to these incidents, it’s quite possible that Ronnie will be spending a lot of money on legal fees, which is one of the reasons why many are speculating he could be struggling financially.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro recently proposed to Saffire Matos

Despite speculation that Ronnie’s bank account is suffering, it didn’t stop him from popping the question to Saffire.

Ronnie recently proposed to her in a romantic gesture on the beach which was shared to Instagram.

The ring itself looked as if it cost Ronnie a pretty penny, making it unlikely that he could be going broke like critics claim.

The engagement came soon after news broke of Jenn Harley’s recent arrest after an alleged domestic violence incident involving her boyfriend Joe Ambrosole.

Ronnie looks like he is happy with the way his relationship is going and while he does post a lot of clickbait these days, no other information has surfaced to indicate that he is struggling financially.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.