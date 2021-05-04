Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will not be charged with a felony following his recent arrest

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will not face felony charges following his recent arrest. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro will not be charged with a felony following his arrest on April 22.

Ronnie was arrested after an alleged domestic violence incident involving his girlfriend Saffire Matos. Very few details had been released regarding the specific charges against him until now.

TMZ reported that he would not be charged with a felony due to insufficient evidence in the case.

The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office will now reportedly handle it and if Ronnie is charged at all, it will likely just be a misdemeanor.

In response to the recent news, Ronnie’s attorney Scott Leemon told the website, “If this reporting is true, as we said from the beginning, initial reports and unreviewed charges are often and; in Ronnie’s case, wrong. We are glad the DA’s office made this decision not to charge a felony. We will await a decision from the County Attorney’s office.”

It remains unclear, however, how this will affect the current probation he is serving as a result of a separate case in 2019.

Saffire Matos claimed they were ‘fine’ despite reportedly calling 911

After the alleged domestic violence incident, Saffire spoke out on Instagram to let fans know that she and Ronnie were “fine” and that people should not believe all of the “misleading information” that was being shared.

She also asked for her followers to leave them alone so they could have their privacy.

Saffire Matos, who is dating Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro posted the following statement regarding his arrest to her Instagram story. Pic credit: @saffirematos/Instagram

Saffire’s claim that she and Ronnie were “fine” came amid reports that she was the one to make the 911 call which led to Ronnie’s arrest in the first place.

It was also claimed that after turning up, police found Saffire to have visible marks on her body.

Fans speculate that Ronnie and Saffire have broken up

In addition to the reports that Saffire was the one who called the police on Ronnie, fans have now speculated that the couple has broken up.

Despite Saffire’s initial post that alluded to her and Ronnie being okay, the two of them appeared to unfollow each other on social media.

Neither Saffire nor Ronnie have officially confirmed that they are no longer together, however.

Amid the controversy of Ronnie’s case, fans have petitioned to have him fired from MTV.

MTV has yet to comment on Ronnie’s arrest or how it will affect his role on the show if at all.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.