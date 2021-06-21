Ronnie Ortiz-Magro confirms Saffire Matos engagement after Jenn Harley arrest

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro confirms engagement to Saffire Matos Pic credit: MTV

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro confirmed he is engaged to Saffire Matos.

Ronnie shared a photo to social media today that showed him holding Saffire’s hand on the beach with an engagement ring shown on her left hand.

In front of them in the sand was “marry me” spelled out with block letters and champagne and roses were scattered in front of a sign that said, “I love you.”

He captioned the post, “I love you. Thank you for sticking by my side through thick and thin! Til death do us part! #SheSaidYes.”

Fans had speculated that the couple might be headed down the aisle soon and now it is Instagram official.

Ronnie and Saffire’s engagement comes following news that Jenn Harley was arrested on domestic battery charges and assault with a deadly weapon in Las Vegas on Saturday, June 19.

Ronnie’s engagement comes following Jenn Harley’s recent arrest

TMZ reported that Jenn was taken into custody at the Clark County Detention Center with bond set at $5,000.

This was not the first time Jenn has found herself in trouble with the police as she has a tumultuous past with Ronnie and she was arrested in 2019 after reportedly throwing an ashtray at him.

Jenn has been in a relationship with her boyfriend Joe for several months now, and as details about her arrest come out, it’s not clear if that relationship will end or not.

Ronnie and Saffire have been through a lot together

Ronnie and Saffire have been through a lot together since their relationship became Instagram official back in October 2020.

They’ve had ups and downs and have taken turns following and unfollowing each other on social media, but things seemed to really come to a head after Ronnie was arrested in April for an alleged domestic violence incident.

Ronnie was ultimately not charged for the incident but the focus was placed on whether he violated probation he was on for a previous charge back in 2020.

It was later revealed that Saffire was the one who made the 911 call, but she took to Instagram following the incident to let followers know that she and Ronnie were doing fine.

Regardless of the incident, Ronnie and Saffire have clearly decided to make their relationship work and are taking things to the next level.

Fans should keep an eye on the couple’s social media accounts for details of future wedding plans.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.