Jen Harley has a new man after tumultuous relationship with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

Jen Harley has a new man after her tumultuous relationship with Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

According to US Weekly, Jen is “crazy for” her new man, Joe. A source said, “Jen is excited about Joe and thinks he’s amazing,”

Jen has been open about her new relationship on social media and shared a picture of the two of them kissing on a hilltop in Las Vegas. Several fans commented to show their support.

Sign up for our newsletter!

According to her new boyfriend’s Instagram, he is an entrepreneur, a certified chef, and a licensed financial advisor.

Joe also shared a holiday photo of himself with Jen. She was kissing him on the cheek and the couple appeared happy together.

Jen commented on the photo and said, “Best Christmas present ever.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel Enthusiast (@readysetjoe_)

Jen and Ronnie’s history

Fans can recall the turbulent relationship between Jen and Ronnie. They were together from 2017 to 2019.

Ronnie made headlines for their rollercoaster relationship in 2019 after an alleged domestic violence incident. Reportedly, their two-year-old daughter Ariana was present.

Ronnie was kept from seeing his daughter due to a restraining order that Jen filed. He faced several charges which included domestic violence, child endangerment, brandishing a weapon, criminal threats, false imprisonment, and two counts of resisting arrest.

The incident led to them finally calling quits on their relationship.

Ronnie’s new relationship

Jen isn’t the only one who’s happily moved on since their relationship ended. Recently, Ronnie went Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Saffire Matos.

Ronnie shared a photo of the couple on a boat during a vacation. Saffire had her legs wrapped around him as they shared a kiss.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ronnie Magro (@realronniemagro)

While the Jersey Shore cast were not big fans of Jen and Ronnie’s relationship, they seem to approve of the new happiness he’s found with Saffire.

During an interview with Us Weekly, costars Vinny Guadagnino and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino shared their feelings on Ronnie’s new relationship.

Vinny said, “I’m happy he’s happy. That man has definitely turned his life around. That’s the biggest highlight of this next season is Ronnie was like present and there…that man showed up.”

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino added, “We’re so excited and so proud to see this version of Ronnie. We call it ‘stable Ronnie’…which is pretty cool…I have not met his girlfriend yet but we’re happy he’s happy. It’s good to see a happy funny Ronnie on TV cuz its tons of fun.”

Ronnie added that he was the happiest he’s been in a long time.

Although Jen and Ronnie have both moved on, they continue to co-parent Ariana. Time will tell whether or not the drama between them will remain in the past.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.