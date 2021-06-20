Jenn Harley arrested, charged with domestic battery, assault with a deadly weapon in Las Vegas

Jenn Harley, former girlfriend of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, was arrested in Las Vegas and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery. Pic credit: @jennharley/Instagram

The former ex of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenn Harley, was arrested and charged with domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon in Las Vegas.

TMZ reported that Jenn remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center and her bond was set at $5,000. A court hearing is set for later today.

It has not been revealed whom Jenn is claimed to have assaulted. It was revealed that the alleged victim is someone she reportedly co-owns property with in the area.

Jenn’s previous brushes with the law

This is not Jenn’s first brush with the law. In 2018, on an episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, Harley lunged at Ronnie, but security held her back. The police investigated the incident but made no arrests.

She was previously arrested in 2018 for allegedly dragging Ronnie with a car during a fight as he attempted to exit the vehicle. At the time the Clark County District Attorney decided not to press charges against her.

On New Year’s Eve 2019, Jenn and Ronnie fought in a club in Las Vegas. She allegedly threw a glass ashtray which left him with injuries to his face, none of which were life-threatening. He filed a battery report against her several days thereafter.

In May of that same year, she called the police to the couple’s home and claimed there was an intruder on the premises with a gun. Upon further investigation into the matter, Harley was arrested and taken into custody after it was found she had an outstanding warrant from the New Year’s Eve incident earlier in the year.

In January 2020, the on-again, off-again couple again made news after Harley allegedly assaulted Ortiz-Magro by poking him in the eye with an eyeliner she found in the trash. It was claimed she thought he was cheating on her with the woman who owned the makeup.

Ronnie’s attorney’s Scott E. Leemon and Leonard Levine alleged that an incident occurred, as Page Six reported. They released a statement that said, “Regrettably, on Saturday night, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was, again, the victim of a domestic violence incident at the hands of Jennifer Harley. At this time, Ms. Harley, entered his home while he was sleeping and started viciously assaulting him.”

Their last encounter led to Ronnie being tased by cops

In 2019, Ronnie was arrested in the early hours of October 4 for allegedly striking Jenn, chasing her with a knife, and ultimately forcing cops to tase him after he reportedly hid in the couple’s locked home with their daughter.

TMZ reported that Ronnie allegedly slapped and punched Harley and that she reportedly ran out of their home, screaming for help. The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star reportedly dropped the knife he was holding and then locked himself and his daughter in the couple’s rented home.

Harley was claimed to have suffered some minor injuries, while the couple’s daughter was said to be unharmed.

Ronnie recently stunned fans of Jersey Shore with an announcement that he would take a step back from his work on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation to focus on his mental health. This came after an April arrest on suspicion of domestic violence against his new girlfriend, Saffire Matos.

Ronnie and Jenn are parents to one daughter, Ariana Sky.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.