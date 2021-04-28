Ronnie Ortiz-Magro calls ex Jenn Harley an ‘alcoholic drug addict that I tried to change’

Ronnie Ortiz Magro used inflammatory langhage against his ex-Jenn Harley in a since-deleted Instagram post. Pic credit: MTV

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro took to his Instagram story to vent his frustration against Jenn Harley just days following his latest arrest.

It seems that Ronnie’s accusations came in retaliation after Jenn spoke out about him and his most recent arrest. Jenn has been very vocal about their daughter and even issued a warning for Ronnie’s current girlfriend to “run” as she spoke out about the alleged abuse that she dealt with during their relationship.

Ronnie wrote in his Instagram stories, “Jen Harley, the alcoholic drug addict that I tried to change and make better, shame on me.” He later deleted the image and statement, reported The Asbury Park Press.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The back and forth on social media began after Ronnie was arrested on April 22. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that he was arrested on a domestic violence allegation. No further details were released regarding the incident, reported CNN.

The Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star was suspected of violating a California law covering violence against intimate partners and was released on $100,000 bail.

In an apparent response to his remarks, Jenn shared her own statement in an Instagram story which appeared to reference Ronnie’s accusations on the social media sharing site.

The couple shares custody of a 3-year-old daughter Ariana Sky Magro.

Jenn responds to Ronnie’s inflammatory remarks

Ronnie Ortiz Magro used inflammatory language towards ex-Jenn Harley in a deleted Instagram story. Pic credit: @ronniemagro/Instagram

On April 26, Jenn posted the following statement, reportedly in response to Ronnie’s statement seen in the above snap.

“PSA who needs to hear this…As you can see even to this day the abuse never ends, this is your chance, get out now, RUN! Do not let someone make you feel like it’s your fault for their actions! I promise you it will only get worse,” she wrote as seen below.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s ex Jenn Harley appeared to reference Ronnie’s recent legal troubles on her Instagram story. Pic credit: @jennharley/Instagram

She added a television emoji at the bottom of her share, likely in reference to Ronnie’s television personality status.

Jenn’s statement appeared to be both a response to his statement and a warning for Ronnie’s girlfriend of one year Saffire Matos.

Ronnie pleaded no contest to one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest in May 2020 after an October 2019 arrest at the home he once shared with Jenn and their child, when police were called following a dispute between the former couple.

Saffire released her own statement regarding her relationship with Ron

Saffire Matos, who is dating Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro posted the following statement regarding his arrest to her Instagram story. Pic credit: @saffirematos/Instagram

Saffire Matos released her own statement following the charges against the reality star.

“Ronnie and I are fine. There is a lot of misleading information floating around out there. With anybody who reached out with concern, I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that’s being portrayed out there are not facts,” she claimed.

“I don’t think its fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention,” Saffire continued.

“Please leave Ron and I alone. You don’t know what someone is going through at the end of the day. Don’t believe everything you read or hear online. I’d appreciate privacy please. Thank you for all your support,” she concluded.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.