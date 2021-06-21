Jersey Shore fans believe Ronnie Ortiz-Magro popped the question to girlfriend Saffire Matos

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans believe that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has popped the question to girlfriend Saffire Matos. Pic credit: @realronniemagro/Instagram

Astute fans of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation believe that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has popped the question to his girlfriend of over one year, Saffire Matos.

In a Reddit thread, viewers deduced several clues which led them to their conclusion.

A fan saw this marriage proposal package post on a Los Angeles party planning social media page. They saw the dress that the woman wore in the photograph appeared to be the same garment Saffire wore in her latest upload with Ronnie ahead of Father’s Day.

In the snap, which can be seen in the Reddit thread here, the image appeared to have been taken on the beach. A small crocheted blanket was placed atop the sand. Placed on top of the blanket was a small wooden box that contained two champagne flutes, white letters that spelled out the words marry me, rose petals scattered about, a bouquet of flowers and a black felt board where “I love you” was written in white lettering.

The fan posted three images to the thread.

One was of the proposal where a woman, wearing a dress with a print almost identical to Saffire’s, showed off her left hand and a ring with a gold band and a single oval solitaire. The second in the slideshow was a selfie of Ronnie and Saffire in a car. The final was of the proposal package without the engaged couple in the frame.

Soon after the photos hit Reddit, the company that initially posted them to Instagram seemingly took them down.

Ronnie and Saffire reunited one month ago

Ronnie was arrested on April 22 in Los Angeles on suspicion of intimate partner violence with injuries and with priors, reported People Magazine. He was taken to jail before being released later that same day on $100,000 bail.

Shortly after his arrest, Saffire spoke out on her Instagram story.

“Ronnie and I are fine,” she said. “There is a lot of misleading information floating around out there. With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that’s being portrayed out there are not facts.”

“I don’t think it’s fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention,” she continued. “Please leave Ron and I alone. You don’t know what someone is going through at the end of the day.”

Ronnie stepped back from filming Jersey Shore

On the heels of his arrest, Ronnie said he would step back from Jersey Shore: Family Vacation to work on his mental health.

He posted a statement to his Instagram story on May 13 where he shared the news with his 2 million followers and clarified what would happen regarding his relationship with the show moving forward.

“After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I’ve ignored for too long,” he wrote.

“My number one goal now is facing my struggles head-on. This process will be difficult but my #1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter,” the statement concluded. Ronnie shares custody of his only daughter, Ariana Sky, with ex-Jenn Harley.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.