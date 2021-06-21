Jersey Shore: Details have surfaced about altercation that led to Jenn Harley’s arrest

Details have come out regarding the incident that led to Jenn Harley’s arrest Pic credit: MTV

Jenn Harley was arrested and charged with domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon in Las Vegas this past Saturday.

Specific details of the incident have now been revealed by TMZ.

As many fans had speculated, law enforcement sources confirmed that Jenn Harley’s boyfriend, Joe Ambrosole was involved in the altercation with Jenn.

The couple had reportedly been fighting about Jenn’s drinking and about where to park. Their argument continued as they entered the Crazy Horse 3, and they were both asked to leave by security.

After leaving the bar, it’s been alleged that their argument continued to escalate and Jenn reportedly struck Joe in the back of the head and threw his cell phone out of the car window. Sources claim that when Joe left the vehicle to retrieve his phone, Jenn jumped into the driver’s seat and drove away.

As if the incident wasn’t bad enough already, it reportedly only got worse once Joe found a ride home. It was there that Jenn allegedly continued to argue with him and even reportedly pointed a gun at Joe.

Cops claimed that Jen reportedly threatened him saying, “I’ll shoot and kill you,” before she left the premises.

Once the police were called, they were able to locate Jenn and arrested her.

As Jenn Harley’s relationship unravels Ronnie Ortiz-Magro became engaged

While Jenn’s relationship is clearly in shambles, it looks like her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Ronnie Ortiz-Magro decided to propose to his girlfriend Saffire Matos.

Ronnie announced his engagement on his Instagram today and shared a photo of the romantic proposal complete with champagne, roses, and block letters spelling out “marry me.”

He held Saffire’s hand as she turned away from the camera, showing off her new diamond ring on her left hand.

The proposal comes just weeks following Ronnie’s own arrest on domestic violence charges, but those charges were eventually dropped. He is now facing legal issues over a potential probation violation from a separate event that occurred in 2020.

What will happen with Jenn and Ronnie’s daughter Ariana?

While Ronnie appears to be doing his best to try and work on himself following his arrest, concerned fans have wondered how all of this turmoil will affect his and Jenn’s daughter Ariana.

Ariana, 3, was present during Ronnie’s recent incident but thankfully appeared to be in Ronnie’s custody during Jenn’s arrest. He shared photos of the two of them as they enjoyed Father’s Day at a Disneyland park.

Following Ronnie’s arrest, Jen expressed concern for their daughter, but she has, unfortunately, landed herself in a similar situation.

It’s unclear at this time how Jenn’s recent arrest could affect the former couple’s custody agreement.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.