Jersey Shore cast shocked by Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s surprise proposal to Saffire Matos

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro reportedly kept his surprise proposal to Saffire Matos a secret from his Jersey Shore castmates. Pic credit: @realronniemagro/Instagram

The cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was shocked by Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s surprise proposal to his girlfriend of over one year, Saffire Matos.

Ronnie popped the question to Saffire on Saturday, June 19 on a California beach. They announced the engagement just two days later, on Monday.

Saffire shared an image of the happy event on her Instagram page. A small crocheted blanket was placed atop the sand. Placed on top of the blanket was a small wooden box that contained two champagne flutes, white letters that spelled out the words marry me, rose petals scattered about, a bouquet of flowers and a black felt board where “I love you” was written in white lettering.

On the fourth finger of her left hand was a large, pear-shaped diamond solitaire set on a thin gold band.

Ronnie held his fianceé’s hand with his own, distinguishable by the gold watch he regularly wears.

The couple have been dating since the middle of 2020.

Ronnie kept the proposal private

Ronnie reportedly kept the proposal private, stunning not only his girlfriend but his Jersey Shore castmates as well.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Cortese, and Angelina Pivarnick were reportedly stunned by the news.

“Ron kept the proposal very private,” an insider told Us Weekly. “He only told his family and best friends.”

The same source said Ron was waiting for the perfect time to pop the question. “He knew that she was The One pretty much early on in their relationship.”

Ronnie has wanted to be married for a long time

Ronnie has been involved in several long-term, committed relationships. He dated Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola for many years, followed by another long relationship with the mother of his daughter Ariana, Jenn Harley. He dated other women in between, but appeared to be looking for a woman to settle down with for several years.

He has seen his Jersey Shore co-stars marry and move forward in their lives. Jenni is engaged to Zack Carpinello and was previously married to Roger Mathews. Nicole is wed to Jionni LaValle, Deena to Christopher Buckner and Angelina to Chris Larangeira. Pauly is in a committed relationship with Nikki Hall.

“People think it happened so quickly, but Ron’s been serious about getting married and committing himself to a special someone who happens to be Saffire,” the Us Weekly insider continued. They said Ronnie wouldn’t have asked Saffire to move to California from her native Staten Island and “have her be so close to [his daughter] Ariana if he wasn’t serious about her.”

Magro kept his engagement plan secret from his Jersey Shore castmates. “He’s closest to Angelina [Pivarnick] and the boys but he didn’t even tell them until after it happened,” the source said.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.